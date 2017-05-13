How will HTC U 11 look like; Specs, features and more

In an attempt to change its fate of failure, Taiwan-based handset HTC is planning to launch its next flagship smartphone under the name tag of U 11 on coming Tuesday, which is on May 16.

However, before the launch itself, the rumored specifications of the device has been leaked on the Internet. Moreover, this smartphone has also been spotted on GFXBenchmark listing.



Power packed specs If the information is true, the HTC U 11 is expected to come packed with a 5.5-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt memory. Anyhow, there is no details about the expansion slot though. On the imaging factor, this high-end device is expected to sport a 12MP rear camera and 16MP front camera. Another variant! However, this is not the only mobile, as there is another variant up on the sleeves. As per the listing, it has 6GB of RAM, 128GB inbuilt along with 3000mAh battery under the hood. SEE ALSO: Red HTC U 11 virtual render video leaked Water resistant The leak also suggests that it is rated as IP57, which is water and dust resistance. On the sound department, the HTC U 11 is expected to come with HTC BoomSond, Hi-Res Audio, HTC Usonic (Active Noise Cancellation), and 3D Audio Recording. Edge Sense! Also, the HTC 11 is expected to come with "Edge Sense", which allows users to perform various functions with the smartphone by just squeezing it from the sides, as confirmed by the company earlier. 360 video recording Additionally, the company has also teased saying that HTC U 11 is capable of "360 real-life recording.

