HTC 10 Evo now available in India: 5 alternative phones

Yesterday, HTC's U Ultra and U Play were launched in India. While these devices are yet to go on sale, the 10 Evo is already listed for purchase in the country at a premium price tag of Rs. 48,990.

To recap, the HTC 10 Evo is the international variant of HTC Bolt launched in the U.S. late last year. The 32GB storage variant of the smartphone has been release in India and the storage can expanded up to 2TB using a micro SD card. The highlight of this phone is the USB Type-C enabled dual adaptive headphones. This can tailor the output to suit the users' ear structure as well as hearing. The pair of headphones is combined with the BoomSound Adaptive Audio from HTC.

In terms of specs, the HTC 10 Evo is bestowed with a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display topped with Gorilla Glass 5. The device features a water-resistant aluminum build as well. There is a fingerprint sensor onboard that can unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds. The device is powered by the dated Snapdragon 810 SoC paired with 3GB RAM. There is a 16MP main snapper and an 8MP selfie shooter as well.

Now, take a look at the rivals of the HTC 10 Evo that you can consider to purchase from here.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 36,990

Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Key Specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Apple iPhone 7 Buy At Price of Rs 54,954

Complete Specs of Apple iPhone 7

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch

Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor

2GB RAM, 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 10

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP camera

7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers

4G VoLTE

1960mAh built-in battery with up to 10 days standby, OnePlus 3T Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Complete Specs of OnePlus 3T

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor

16MP front-facing camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor

Fingerprint sensor

Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge LG V20 Buy At Price of Rs 45,489

Complete Specs of LG V20

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0, F1.8 aperture, dual-tone LED Flash

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

ESS SABRE ES9218 Quad DAC, B&O audio, High AOP Mic

4G LTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11 ac

3200mAh removable battery Google Pixel XL Buy At Price of Rs 65,390

Complete Specs of Google Pixel XL

Key Specs 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Fingerprint sensor

12.3MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3450mAh battery Huawei Mate 9 Buy At Price of Rs 55,800

Complete Specs of Huawei Mate 9

Key Specs

5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960, processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses

8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging