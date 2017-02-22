HTC 10 Evo now available in India: 5 alternative phones

Yesterday, HTC's U Ultra and U Play were launched in India. While these devices are yet to go on sale, the 10 Evo is already listed for purchase in the country at a premium price tag of Rs. 48,990.
To recap, the HTC 10 Evo is the international variant of HTC Bolt launched in the U.S. late last year. The 32GB storage variant of the smartphone has been release in India and the storage can expanded up to 2TB using a micro SD card. The highlight of this phone is the USB Type-C enabled dual adaptive headphones. This can tailor the output to suit the users' ear structure as well as hearing. The pair of headphones is combined with the BoomSound Adaptive Audio from HTC.
In terms of specs, the HTC 10 Evo is bestowed with a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display topped with Gorilla Glass 5. The device features a water-resistant aluminum build as well. There is a fingerprint sensor onboard that can unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds. The device is powered by the dated Snapdragon 810 SoC paired with 3GB RAM. There is a 16MP main snapper and an 8MP selfie shooter as well.
Now, take a look at the rivals of the HTC 10 Evo that you can consider to purchase from here.
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Apple iPhone 7
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery with up to 10 days standby,
OnePlus 3T
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor
- 16MP front-facing camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
LG V20
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0, F1.8 aperture, dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- ESS SABRE ES9218 Quad DAC, B&O audio, High AOP Mic
- 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11 ac
- 3200mAh removable battery
Google Pixel XL
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery
Huawei Mate 9
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960, processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging