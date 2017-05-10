HTC U Play Price slashed in India: threat to 30K phones

HTC U Ultra and U Play were released in India in February at Rs. 59,990 and Rs. 39,990. Though these are impressive smartphones with superior camera and a refreshed design, the buyers had to step back due to the hefty price tags.
Within a few months, the company has slashed the price of the U Play. After the price cut of Rs. 10,000, the HTC U Play is priced at Rs. 29,990 and will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India.
The smartphone is available in Brilliant Black and Sapphire Blue color variants and there is zero cost EMI too for a limited period. The credit card EMI transactions will get Rs. 2,300 Amazon Pay cashback too and there is a free one year insurance coverage as well for liquid and accidental damage.
At the price point of Rs. 29,990, the HTC U Play will directly compete with the mid-range flagships such as OnePlus 3T. Here are a few competitors of the U Ultra in this price bracket. Check out!
Oppo F3 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 30,190
Key Specs
- 6 inch FHD IPS Touch Screen Display
- MSM8976 Pro Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Nano SIM
- 16MP Camera With Dual Tone Flash
- 16 + 8MP Dual Selfie Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 4000 MAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge
OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Micromax Dual 5
Buy At Price of Rs 24,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micro)
- 13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 13MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy A5 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 28,990
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.87GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint Scanner, Water resistant body
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Moto Z Play
Buy At Price of Rs 24,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker,3-microphones
- 4G LTE
- 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging
Huawei P9
Buy At Price of Rs 39,990
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 955 (4x 2.5GHz A72, A53 4 x 1.8 GHz) processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3,000mAh battery with fast charging
LG V10
Buy At Price of Rs 37,900
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD In-cell Touch Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- 1.8 GHz hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor with Adreno 418 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- 16MP rear camera
- 5MP Dual Lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3,000mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Nubia Z11
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
LG G5
Buy At Price of Rs 31,100
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD always-on display, 3D Arc Glass
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2800mAh (removable) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Vivo V5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 31,100
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash, Sony IMX376 1/2.78″ sensor, f/2.0 aperture and 5p lens, secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging