HTC U Play Price slashed in India: threat to 30K phones

HTC U Ultra and U Play were released in India in February at Rs. 59,990 and Rs. 39,990. Though these are impressive smartphones with superior camera and a refreshed design, the buyers had to step back due to the hefty price tags.

Within a few months, the company has slashed the price of the U Play. After the price cut of Rs. 10,000, the HTC U Play is priced at Rs. 29,990 and will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India.

The smartphone is available in Brilliant Black and Sapphire Blue color variants and there is zero cost EMI too for a limited period. The credit card EMI transactions will get Rs. 2,300 Amazon Pay cashback too and there is a free one year insurance coverage as well for liquid and accidental damage.

At the price point of Rs. 29,990, the HTC U Play will directly compete with the mid-range flagships such as OnePlus 3T. Here are a few competitors of the U Ultra in this price bracket. Check out!

