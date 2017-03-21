HTC U Ultra available at Rs 59,938: Competition alert for these premium phones

HTC U Ultra was released in India at a premium price range of Rs. 59,990. Being a flagship smartphone with high-end features, this pricing is justifiable, but not affordable for all.

The HTC flagship is priced similar to Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy S series flagship phones in the country. In our review, we saw the wonderful design of the phone and the superior camera performance too.

This phone has all the bells and whistles to it that a flagship should have. But, it lags in one specific point. The major concern is its battery life. The battery in the U Ultra is a meager 3,000mAh.

In the premium segment, the HTC U Ultra will definitely compete with a few high-end phones including the ones we have mentioned below.

