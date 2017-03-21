HTC U Ultra available at Rs 59,938: Competition alert for these premium phones

HTC U Ultra was released in India at a premium price range of Rs. 59,990. Being a flagship smartphone with high-end features, this pricing is justifiable, but not affordable for all.
The HTC flagship is priced similar to Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy S series flagship phones in the country. In our review, we saw the wonderful design of the phone and the superior camera performance too.
This phone has all the bells and whistles to it that a flagship should have. But, it lags in one specific point. The major concern is its battery life. The battery in the U Ultra is a meager 3,000mAh.
In the premium segment, the HTC U Ultra will definitely compete with a few high-end phones including the ones we have mentioned below.
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy at price of Rs 61,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE SupportWater And Dust Resistance With
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery
Google Pixel XL
Buy at price of Rs 65,000
Key Specs
- 5.5nch QHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 3450 MAh Battery
Sony Xperia XZ
Buy at price of Rs 39,573
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch FHD Triluminos Display
- 1.8 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-Bit Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 13MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 2900 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 7
Buy at price of Rs 49,999
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac with MIMO, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS with GLONASS
- 1960mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Buy at price of Rs 43,299
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac
- 3600mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra
Buy at price of Rs 49,990
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 95% NTSC color gamut
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- Dual Five-magnet stereo speakers
- 4600mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Google Pixel
Buy at price of Rs 53,900
Key Specs
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 2770 MAh Battery
Huawei Mate 9 Pro
Buy at price of Rs 64,412
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz)
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging