HTC U Ultra benchmark results: Can it beat other flagship devices in reality?

A few days back, HTC launched their flagship U Ultra smartphone in India with a hefty price tag of Rs. 59,990.

The U Ultra comes with many highlights. Especially, the device has a secondary ticker style display at the front and it is something like the Always-on Display. This is called the Priority Screen. It is bundled with the HTC USonic earphones that can give an adaptive output. Having said that, we have come up with the benchmark tests and the corresponding results of the HTC U Ultra.

AnTuTu Benchmark The HTC U Ultra has managed to score 132974 in the AnTuTu benchmark test. This benchmark test measures the overall performance including 3D games in high quality mode and multitasking. GeekBench In the GeekBench test, the U Ultra scored 1640 in the single-core test and 3913 in the multi-core test, which is too low than some of the recent flagship smartphones such as Galaxy S7, S7 edge, and OnePlus 3. Vellamo Browser Test As you can see in the image above, in this test to measure web page loading metrics, the HTC flagship has scored better than most of the other devices. NenaMark 2 The U Ultra has an acceptable score of 56.1 fps for a flagship in this test. This NenaMark 2 benchmark tests the graphic performance of the device. Quadrant Standard Edition This benchmark tests the speed of CPU, input and output. It also tests the 3D graphics. The HTC phone has scored 38626 in this test. AndroBench This benchmark app measures the storage performance of the device. In this test, the HTC U Ultra has got average scores as shown above. GFXBench This benchmark test measures the overall graphics performance of the phone and it is around 42fps. Verdict With these benchmark tests, we can say that the HTC U Ultra is a flagship with an average benchmark score in most tests, especially when comparing it with other flagships. We are yet to do the review of the phone and over there we can get to know more about the capabilities of the phone.