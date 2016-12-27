Huawei Honor 8 Will Receive Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India Starting February 2017

In our earlier report, we at GizBot reported that Huawei started a beta test for Android 7.0 Nougat update for Honor 8 in India. Now, the Chinese smartphone vendor has officially announced that Honor 8 will receive the latest Android OS version from February 2017 onwards.

With the new Android Nougat update, Honor 8 will get a wide range of features like quick reply, split-screen multitasking, and several changes to the notifications menu as well. It will also let users run different profiles in parallel by allowing them to switch between their personal and professional profiles swiftly.

Currently, Huawei Honor 8 is running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is packed with a 3000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery with fast charging capability. However, with the new update, Honor 8 will be including machine learning with the EMUI 5.0, which will bring the ability to optimize processing resources by analyzing the user's behavior. Along with this, EMUI 5.0 is also expected to bring an improved power management system, new power saving modes, and enhanced security set up.

Honor 8 sports a 5.2-inch FHD display and is powered by Huawei's Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 950 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity that can be expanded up to 256GB. As far as the camera is concerned, the smartphone sports a 12MP dual rear camera setup with LED flash and laser auto-focus along with an 8MP selfie camera.

