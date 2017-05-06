Huawei is rolling out EMUI 5.0 for several smartphones in India: What to expect?

Huawei India has just announced that it is now rolling out a new version of its custom Android ROM. The new version has been labelled as EMUI 5.0 and it is based on Android Nougat 7.0.

Further talking about the new update, Huawei's spokesperson told us that the new update has been designed with a focus to bring better and improved user experience. In any case, some of the key highlights of the new version include better performance, one-button navigation, smart services, intuitive interactions, machine learning, and improved 360 security.

So what are the new features EMUI 5.0 is bringing? Let's find out.

UX Re-designed Coming to the new custom ROM, the UX will get an all new design. Further, the spokesperson said that the update will bring in better animations, themes, and interaction with the device. He also revealed that the notifications tab has also been optimized with the new update. So users can easily customize how the notification appears or what notifications users want to see all from the setting menu. In case of messages, users will also be able to delete the message by just swiping left instead of following several steps. More significantly the new version also brings in the App drawer feature. And the good thing is that users can either choose to use the standard feature on the phone or customize their phone to include an app drawer where all the apps will be stored in. Some of the other features include 90 percent fewer miss touches, call indication, pop-up windows at the bottom and more. Machine Learning, Battery Optimizations Huawei has emphasized that the new EMUI 5.0 version will use machine learning technology. Basically, this feature will learn user's usage habits and at the same time will allocate resources dynamically to provide more CPU and memory to applications that are used on a regular basis. Alternatively, Huawei has said that the new version will deliver better battery performance. The company's spokesperson told us that the power saving system has got an upgrade and that now the phones with this update will have 7 percent increment in battery efficiency. Security So the EMUI 5.0 has also been optimized to deliver a comprehensive security be it in communication, privacy, payments or apps. As for communication, the system detects any malicious acts in real time. For example, malicious links are detected in real time when they appear in messages. Other than that, the company also stated that the new UI also features 'Privacy Space' for storing all media contents as well as apps. These files and apps can further be accessed using a revamped fingerprint access technology. Further, the company has said that they have partnered with Avast to boost the security aspect. Smart Services With the new update, users will also be getting a smart services feature. The company is calling it as the Hiboard smart service platform. Moreover, there is no installation required and these services will be available in Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the update will bring features like news and apps suggestions and all round search function. Other Features Apart from this the company also made few more announcements like the addition of Indian calendar, SOS or panic button, notepad functions and support for 14 Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Nepali, Malayalam, Oriya, Urdu, and Maithili. As for the update, the company has said that Honor 8, Honor 6X, Honor 5C, and Huawei P9 will receive the EMUI 5.0 update in the coming weeks.