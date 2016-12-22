Huawei to Unveil a Mid-range Honor Smartphone with Dual-Rear Camera in India Tomorrow

Huawei is apparently planning to unveil a new mid-ranged Honor smartphone in India tomorrow, suggests recent reports. The company has sent out press invites and is expected to hold a special preview event on the "anonymous" smartphone tomorrow.

Media reports reveal that the issued press invite doesn't quite state the reason behind the meeting. However, there are assumptions that Honor 6X can be on the cards. The smartphone was launched in China for approximately Rs. 10,000, and the device might finally make its way into the Indian market tomorrow. Well, the company has not confirmed any of these rumors as of yet.

Reports reveal that the smartphone might be packed with a dual rear camera and is likely to be available at an affordable price. Huawei has been lately building momentum with a wide range of dual rear camera smartphones in the Indian market.

Seems like the rumors quite matches the features of Honor 6X, be it the dual rear camera setup, wherein one captures black-and-white pictures, and the other colored photographs, or the affordable price tag. Reports suggest that Honor 6X is likely to be launched in India by the end of January 2017.

What Huawei's e-brand Honor might announce in tomorrow's press meet remains a mystery.

