Impatient Motorola fans can buy these smartphones instead of waiting for Moto G5

With just a few more days left for the MWC 2017 event to commence in Barcelona, the upcoming smartphones are hitting the tech headlines continually. One such smartphone is the Lenovo's Moto G5. The same will be unveiled along with the Plus variant on February 26.
In the meantime, we have been coming across a lot of leaks and speculations related to this smartphone. The Moto G5 renders, specifications, price, and even wallpapers and ringtones were leaked before the official launch. While the announcement will happen later this month, the release will take another month or two. Whatever it is, this flagship smartphone is definitely worth the wait.
If you are not patient enough to wait for the release of the Moto G5, you can consider purchasing any other mid-range smartphone that could be a challenger to this flagship from Lenovo owned Motorola. Take a look at the potential rivals from below.
Before scrolling down, we would like to inform you that there are reports tipping that the Moto G5 could be priced relatively cheaper than its predecessor - Moto G4 and that it would be one of the best smartphones to be launched in 2017.
Motorola Moto G4 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto G4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto E3 Power
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto M
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto G4 Play
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with Quick Charge