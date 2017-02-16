Impatient Motorola fans can buy these smartphones instead of waiting for Moto G5

With just a few more days left for the MWC 2017 event to commence in Barcelona, the upcoming smartphones are hitting the tech headlines continually. One such smartphone is the Lenovo's Moto G5. The same will be unveiled along with the Plus variant on February 26.

In the meantime, we have been coming across a lot of leaks and speculations related to this smartphone. The Moto G5 renders, specifications, price, and even wallpapers and ringtones were leaked before the official launch. While the announcement will happen later this month, the release will take another month or two. Whatever it is, this flagship smartphone is definitely worth the wait.

If you are not patient enough to wait for the release of the Moto G5, you can consider purchasing any other mid-range smartphone that could be a challenger to this flagship from Lenovo owned Motorola. Take a look at the potential rivals from below.

Before scrolling down, we would like to inform you that there are reports tipping that the Moto G5 could be priced relatively cheaper than its predecessor - Moto G4 and that it would be one of the best smartphones to be launched in 2017.

Motorola Moto G4 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 12,499

Complete Specs Moto G4 Plus

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto G4 Buy At Price of 10,499

Complete Specs of Moto G4

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Water repellent nano-coating

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto E3 Power Buy At Price of Rs 7,999

Complete Specs of Moto E3 Power

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging Motorola Moto M Buy At Price of 15,999

Complete Specs of Moto M

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU

3GBRAM/32GB internal memory

4GB RAM/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto G4 Play Buy At Price of 8,999

Complete Specs of Moto G4 Play

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.2 GHz quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery with Quick Charge