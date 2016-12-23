Indian Women Use Their Smartphones More than Men, Says Report

With the increased popularity of smartphones, the time spent on them has increased significantly. In fact, the time spent on smartphones has surpassed the time spent on TV and other media. Adding to this, a report revealed on Wednesday, states that Indian women are more engaged on their smartphones than men.

The report added that the country's women spend twice the time that men spend on their smartphones playing games or watching YouTube videos. Going by the same, women are said to spend 80 percent more time on browsing Facebook in comparison to their male peers.

As per the report by MMA (Mobile Marketing Association) along with Kantar IMRB, a market research firm, there is an increase of 55 percent in 2016 in comparison to 2015 when it comes to the time spent on smartphones. An average person is said to use his or her smartphone for three hours in a day.

Also Read: Upcoming Huawei P10 Flagship Phone Might Feature Dual-Curved Display

It added that the usage of messaging and social media apps were the leaders accounting for around 50 percent of the time spent on smartphones. The rise of online shopping has been clearly pointed by the report has this category has increased by 15 percent in terms of reach surpassing entertainment. Also, online shopping has emerged as the second most popular category when it comes to reach.

Commenting on the same, D Shivakumar, the Chairman of MMA, stated that a clear understanding of the differential usage and the consumer segments that are making use of the smartphones and feature phones will help the marketers make efficient use of their money.

Also Read: Xiaomi Adds Two New Colors to Its Redmi Note 4 Lineup

He further added that 85 percent of the feature phone users aren't intending to upgrade to smartphones on the next purchase, pointing out at the functional benefits of using feature phones along with their durability, ease of repair and battery life. He went on stating that feature phone users spend more money on mobile plans.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals