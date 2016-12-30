Innovative Smartphones Launched in 2016

2016 can be marked as the best year for innovative smartphones. What started as an exciting year with LG G5 and its modular approach, ended with the concept phones from Xiaomi and Huawei.

As we approach the onset of 2017, we are listing the top innovative products launched this year.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

LG G5 The first innovative smartphone kept the year soaring. LG started the year on a big note with its LG G5, but the smartphone failed to impress the masses with its inconvenient approach towards the semi-modular smartphones. Nevertheless, it's a great try from the South Korean smartphone giant. Blackberry Priv Blackberry's return to the smartphone area took place in 2016 and that too with Android under-the-hood. The interesting part is Blackberry kept their trademark Qwerty keyboard alive with the Priv as well as it came with support for a keyboard as well. The phone received praise from many but its steep price let it down. Motorola Moto Z Phones If one fails to deliver, the other succeeds in doing that. That's the same scenario with Lenovo-owned Motorola. After looking at what happened with the LG G5 and its modular system, Lenovo did not hold back and released their modular smartphones, the Moto Z series of phones. Unlike LG G5, where you should remove the battery and replace with another mod, Motorola added 16 magnetic pins at the rear of the phone, and you can swap the Moto Mods over there. That said, the Moto Mods and its concept was a huge hit. Lenovo Phab 2 Pro Lenovo has consistently been trying to be different from others. While their semi-modular phones under Motorola is an example of that, the company, this time in collaboration with Google, came out with a smartphone called Phab 2 Pro, which has support for some unique Augmented Reality features. But, several international tech blogs termed the phone as an unfinished project. Xiaomi Mi Mix Xiaomi surprised everyone with their concept phone, the Xiaomi Mi Mix. The Mi Mix was unveiled a couple of months back, and it was a huge success for the Apple of China. The phone impressed several people over the world, and the only problem with this phone is its limited stock availability. Huawei Honor Magic Right at the stroke of 2016, Huawei unveiled their concept phone in China to compete with the Xiaomi Mi Mix. However, the phone has several advantages over the latter because it is the company's take on artificial intelligence. For example, if you visit a theater with pre-booked tickets, then the phone will automatically open the tickets by tracking your phone's location. You can read all the features of Honor Magic's AI by clicking here.