Intex Aqua Strong 5.1+ offers 4G VoLTE and Android 6.0 at Rs. 5,490

Indian smartphone maker Intex has launched yet another entry-level Android smartphone- Intex Aqua 5.1+. The budget smartphone offers 4G VoLTE support and is priced at Rs. 5,490 in the Indian market. It's also equipped with a range of Value Added Services and will be available in Black and Gold colours options for consumers.

Here's everything you need to know about the Intex Aqua Strong 5.1+ smartphone.

Display – FWVGA resolution to get the basic job done Intex Aqua Strong 5.1+ sports a 5-inch FWVGA display that offers a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. While the FWVGA screen is not meant for offering a great multimedia viewing experience, it will get the job done for someone making a shift from a feature phone to a smartphone platform. Processor and RAM- Entry-level hardware Intex Aqua Strong 5.1+ offers an entry-level processor and RAM combination. The smartphone comes powered with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor that will take care of basic tasks such as WhatsApp messaging, camera, navigation, browsing, not-taking, calling, etc. Don't expect a high-level multitasking on this handset as it only comes with 1GB of RAM. SEE ALSO: Intex Turbo Selfie+ and Ultra 4000i feature phones announced today Software, Camera and Battery Intex Aqua Strong 5.1+ runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow that offers gesture support. For photography, the smartphone has a 5MP fixed focus rear camera that is supported by a dual-LED flash light and can record videos at 30 frames per second. The smartphone also has a 2MP front shooter for video calling and to capture selfies. Intex Aqua Strong 5.1+ is backed by a 2,000mAh battery unit that will easily last for a day and even more for the entry-level hardware it has to support. Connectivity and Storage As far as connectivity is concerned, the smartphone comes with 4G VOLTE support and has all the required connectivity features such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and FM radio. Intex Aqua Strong 5.1+ offers 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded by up to 64GB via microSD card. Value Added Services To add some value to the entry-level smartphone, Intex is also offering company's in-house VAS services and MiFon Security-a 9-in-1 security suite to make the smartphone secure from unwanted security breaches. It also has smart tracking feature that allows users to track the phone if stolen/lost. Besides, the handset also comes pre-loaded with VdioPlay, which is a Video aggregator app to offer free and premium OTT players at one place. You will also get GamePlay,a dedicated gaming suite and QR Code reader to scan and decode QR codes to offer relevant information with a single tap. Overall, the smartphone seems to offer a decent package for consumers who are making a shift from a feature phone to a smartphone platform. We will test the smartphone in the coming week to give a final verdict on its performance.