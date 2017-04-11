iOS 10.3: Six new features to try right away

A few days back, the Apple has rolled out the new iOS 10.3 update with some major changes. The software update includes Find My AirPods support, CarPlay improvements, Apple’s new filesystem, and more. Here are the six features you can try on your iOS device right now.

Efficient file storage This is one of the crucial changes in iOS 10.3, that is almost invisible. With this update, the company is taking the first step in switching all of its devices to a more advanced file system known as the Apple File System (APFS). This APFS replaces the Hierarchical File System (HFS+) and also has a stronger encryption cum storage optimization. Find my AirPods Just like Find My iPhone, the company has added Airpods option in this new update. For this, you need to sign into your Find My iPhone app and you will now see AirPods as an option. If you tap on it, you will see the last location of the Pods when they were paired with your phones ping them to make alarm. SEE ALSO: Apple to completely pull out 32-bit support on iOS 11 Apple ID After this update, you can see a new profile section at the top of the settings menu. You can click on the profile to access iCloud, iTunes, App Store and Family Sharing information in one place. Anyhow, you need to log into the Find my iPhone app on your phone or web browser to access them all iCloud storage breakdown In case if you pay for iCloud to get extra money, this feature will let you know exactly how you're using iCloud storage just by clicking on the iCloud option in this new profile section. If you tap on the graph it gives you a breakdown detailing on how many gigs of storage are being used by each. Weather in Maps With this update, you can check the weather on Apple's inbuilt map software at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. You can 3D touch the weather option to get a seven-day breakdown of the weather App compatibility We use to download an app that will not be getting ay update or probably we won't use this often. There are chances that it might slow down the device. With iOS 10.3, you can check out the compatibility by going to the settings menu and about an option on the General Settings. If you have any non-compatible apps you will see an arrow appear next to the number next to that app.