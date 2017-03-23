iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Oppo A53 and more named best-selling smartphones of 2016

The IHS website has come up with a press release stating that iPhone 6s is the best-selling smartphone of 2016. The data has been taken on the basis of the number of shipments of these phones.

The press release shows the ten best-selling smartphones of 2016. These are ranked based on the shipments and are the most shipped phones among the rest. With four models in the list of ten most shipped phones, Apple has demonstrated its ability and remains successful in the smartphone market, claims the market research firm. Interestingly, the two-year old iPhone 6s tops the list leaving the rest behind.

Undoubtedly, Samsung has trailed behind Apple and its phones have occupied the majority of the slots among the top 10 positions. But these are ranked from the fifth position. There is one Oppo phone as well among the most shipped smartphones.

Here we have listed the top 10 most shipped phones that are deemed as the best-sellers in the market. Take a look.

