iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Oppo A53 and more named best-selling smartphones of 2016

The IHS website has come up with a press release stating that iPhone 6s is the best-selling smartphone of 2016. The data has been taken on the basis of the number of shipments of these phones.
The press release shows the ten best-selling smartphones of 2016. These are ranked based on the shipments and are the most shipped phones among the rest. With four models in the list of ten most shipped phones, Apple has demonstrated its ability and remains successful in the smartphone market, claims the market research firm. Interestingly, the two-year old iPhone 6s tops the list leaving the rest behind.
Undoubtedly, Samsung has trailed behind Apple and its phones have occupied the majority of the slots among the top 10 positions. But these are ranked from the fifth position. There is one Oppo phone as well among the most shipped smartphones.
Here we have listed the top 10 most shipped phones that are deemed as the best-sellers in the market. Take a look.
Apple iPhone 6s
Buy At Price of Rs 40,490
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 7
Buy At Price of Rs 47,999
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 61,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Apple iPhone 6s Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 44,370
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Buy At Price of Rs 43,299
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 2016
Buy At Price of Rs 8,990
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9830 64-bit processor with Mali-400 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
Oppo A53
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Touch Screen Display
- 1.5 GHz Snapdragon 616 MSM8939 Octa Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual (Micro+Nano) SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 3075 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J5
Buy At Price of Rs 10,490
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.2GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3100mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S7
Buy At Price of Rs 41,500
Key Specs
- 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 15,900
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3300mAh battery