iPhone turns 10: Best deals on Apple iPhones in India

Apple celebrates ten years of iPhones. The original iPhone was launched in 2007. In order to celebrate the tenth anniversary of iPhones, Apple is expected to launch a special anniversary edition of its iconic smartphone dubbed the iPhone 8.

The device is aimed to bring about a whole new set of features such as support for wireless charging, in-glass fingerprint sensor, rapid charging technology, bezel-less OLED display and a lot more.

While the confusion regarding the alleged launch and availability of this iPhone 8 seems persistent, there are a slew of previous generation iPhones available for purchase.

If you are an Apple fanboy looking to upgrade your smartphone, you have will definitely be spoilt for choice with the many offerings and the attractive discounts on some of them.

Here are the best deals on iPhones in India lined up for you. Just scroll down to know more.

21% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus (Jet Black, 128GB)

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch

Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor

3GB RAM

32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 10

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.8) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

2,900 mAh battery built-in battery 23% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Silver, 32 GB)

Key Specs 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch

Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU

2GB RAM

32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 10

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

1960mAh built-in battery 40% off on Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey, 16 GB)

Key Specs a 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 750 x 1334 pixels display

runs iOS,8.0

a Dual Core 1.4 GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based)

1GB RAM

Apple A8 processor paired

16 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

a 8MP main snapper

1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter

a Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh Battery powering 22% off on Apple iPhone SE (Space Grey, 16 GB)

Key Specs

a 4.0 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 640 x 1136 pixels display

iOS 9.3

a Dual Core 1.84 GHz Twister

2GB RAM

Apple A9 processor

16 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity.

a 12MP main snapper

1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter

a Non-removable Li-Po 1642 mAh battery 11% off on Apple iPhone 6 Plus (Silver, 16GB)

Key Specs

a 5.5 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

runs iOS,8.0

and a Dual Core 1.4 GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based)

1GB RAM

Apple A8 processor paired

16 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

a 8MP main snapper

1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Po 2915 mAh Battery powering 12% off on Apple iPhone 6s (Gold, 32GB)

Key Specs

a 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 750 x 1334 pixels display

runs iOS,iOS 9

a 64-bit architecture Embedded M9 motion coprocessor

2GB RAM

Apple A9 processor paired

16 GB / 32 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity

a 12MP main snapper

an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter

a Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh battery (6.9 Wh) powering 28% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus (Gold, 32 GB)

Key Specs

a 5.5 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

runs iOS,iOS 9

and a Dual-core 2 GHz

2GB RAM

Apple A9 processor paired

16 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity.

a 12MP main snapper

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Po 2915 mAh battery 34% off on Apple iPhone 5s (Space Grey, 16GB)

Key Specs

4.0 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 640 x 1136 pixels display

runs iOS,7.0

Dual-core 1.2 GHz 1GB RAM

Apple A7 processor paired

16 GB / 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity

a 8MP main snapper

an 1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-ion 1440 mAh battery