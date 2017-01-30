Lava X41+ Android smartphone launched: Top alternative midrange phones

Lava X41+ was launched in the country with 4G VoLTE support at a price point of Rs. 8,999 making it one of the sub-Rs. 10,000 priced smartphones with the VoLTE feature. However, given its price tag, the smartphone comes with pretty outdated specs.

The smartphone is given a 5-inch FHD 1080p display with Gorilla Glas 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass on top. Operating under its hood is a quad-core processor of unknown chipset clocked at 1.3GHz. This processor is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB of native memory capacity that can be expanded further using a micro SD card.

There is an 8MP sensor at the rear of the Lava X41+ that is teamed up with LED Flash. The selfie shooter is a 5MP sensor. The device is powered by a 2,500mAh battery and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

Here, we have come up with a list of smartphones that can be effective alternatives to the Lava X41+. Take a look.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display 
  • 2.1GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU 
  • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage expandable memory with microSD 
  • MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to MIUI 8 Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD) 13MP rear camera with PDAF 5MP front-facing camera Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor 4G VoLTE 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery 
Motorola Moto E3 Power

Motorola Moto E3 Power

Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
  • 1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
  • Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
  • 3500mAh battery with fast charging

Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro

Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
  • 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual (micro) SIM
  • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2600mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga A2

Panasonic Eluga A2

Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
  • 1GHz Quad-Core processor
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
  • Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with with Panasonic Fit Home UI
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
  • WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
  • 4000mAh battery

Lyf Water 8

Lyf Water 8

 Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD AMOLED display
  • Octa-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615, processor with Adreno 405 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB via MicroSD
  • Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/MicroSD)
  • 13MP auto focus rear camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2600mAh battery
Motorola Moto G4 Play

Motorola Moto G4 Play

Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
  • 1.4 GHz quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
  • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 2800mAh battery with Quick Charge
Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2017, 14:06 [IST]
