Lava X41+ Android smartphone launched: Top alternative midrange phones

Lava X41+ was launched in the country with 4G VoLTE support at a price point of Rs. 8,999 making it one of the sub-Rs. 10,000 priced smartphones with the VoLTE feature. However, given its price tag, the smartphone comes with pretty outdated specs.

The smartphone is given a 5-inch FHD 1080p display with Gorilla Glas 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass on top. Operating under its hood is a quad-core processor of unknown chipset clocked at 1.3GHz. This processor is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB of native memory capacity that can be expanded further using a micro SD card.

There is an 8MP sensor at the rear of the Lava X41+ that is teamed up with LED Flash. The selfie shooter is a 5MP sensor. The device is powered by a 2,500mAh battery and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

Here, we have come up with a list of smartphones that can be effective alternatives to the Lava X41+. Take a look.

