Lava X41+ Android smartphone launched: Top alternative midrange phones

Lava X41+ was launched in the country with 4G VoLTE support at a price point of Rs. 8,999 making it one of the sub-Rs. 10,000 priced smartphones with the VoLTE feature. However, given its price tag, the smartphone comes with pretty outdated specs.
The smartphone is given a 5-inch FHD 1080p display with Gorilla Glas 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass on top. Operating under its hood is a quad-core processor of unknown chipset clocked at 1.3GHz. This processor is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB of native memory capacity that can be expanded further using a micro SD card.
There is an 8MP sensor at the rear of the Lava X41+ that is teamed up with LED Flash. The selfie shooter is a 5MP sensor. The device is powered by a 2,500mAh battery and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.
Here, we have come up with a list of smartphones that can be effective alternatives to the Lava X41+. Take a look.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.1GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to MIUI 8 Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD) 13MP rear camera with PDAF 5MP front-facing camera Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor 4G VoLTE 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Motorola Moto E3 Power
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga A2
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1GHz Quad-Core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with with Panasonic Fit Home UI
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 4000mAh battery
Lyf Water 8
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD AMOLED display
- Octa-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615, processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB via MicroSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/MicroSD)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Motorola Moto G4 Play
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.4 GHz quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2800mAh battery with Quick Charge