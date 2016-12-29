Leaked Metal Frames of Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus Suggest a 'Jet White' Variant

Amidst all the iPhone 8 rumors and leaks that surfaced online, here comes another one, and it's all related to the cureent generation of iPhones, i.e. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Apple is supposedly working on bringing out a new 'Jet White' iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus sooner than one can imagine. There have been several rumors making rounds on Webosphere about Apple's upcoming Jet White variant of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, after the wild success of the Jet Black iPhone 7.

In a recently showcased video, an iPhone pretty identical to the iPhone 7 lineup appeared in a glossy-white casing and shows how the Jet white variant might look like. The video has spread like a wild-fire and shows to mean that the Jet-White iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are the most awaited avatar of the current generation of iPhones. However, doubts still prevail pertaining to it's authenticity.

Could this be the Jet White iPhone 7? pic.twitter.com/pHoDiZ63ON — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) December 27, 2016

Making the news more ambiguous, new reports have also arrived suggesting that the video is nothing but a mock-up one, which presumably is outsourced from a third-party vendor. It is said that the video comes from the noted Australian tipster, Sonny Dickson. More insight on the subject of matter came along with this news was that the Jet White cases for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were reportedly purchased from Alibaba, a site popular for obtaining early mockups of soon-to-be-launched smartphones.

Adding on, there appears no Apple logo on the displayed iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in the video. So, the question is, is Apple planning to launch the next iPhone without the popular Apple logo? It is highly unlikely.

Earlier, AppleInsider had noted that the new 'Jet White' iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will sport an eggshell texture shell, along with a layer of an extra coat of paint. However, as per the latest released video, both the Apple handsets appears to be glossy and shiny. Hence, if you think that the new video is showcasing the new Jet White iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, then you surely need to re-think about it.

Clarifying all doubts, Dickson himself tweets, "Could this be the Jet White iPhone 7?", and adding up to that he also states that the video should be taken with a pinch of salt. This makes it absolutely clear that the device displayed in the video isn't the Jet White iPhones that the Cupertino-based company has been talking about for a long time now.

