Leaked: Sony Might Unveil New Xperia X Smartphone at IFA 2017

At IFA 2016 Sony had unveiled two Xperia smartphones namely, Xperia XZ and Xperia X Compact. Likewise, the Japanese smartphone maker is expected to have a similar plan for IFA 2017. If the leaked reports are to be trusted, Sony is gearing towards launching its "New Xperia X" smartphone at IFA 2017 event.

This Xperia smartphone is presumed to be a successor of the Xperia XZ. Scrolling through Slashleaks website, we could see a leaked image of the upcoming Sony Xperia handset, which is apparently called New Xperia X. Although the leaked image of Sony's upcoming wasn't too clear to check out all the specifications, but it did show that the handset might come in black color body and would resemble the earlier Xperia XZ if the display are to be taken into consideration.

Looking at every minor details of the leaked Xperia smartphone picture, the device is expected to bear a little bezels around the display, however, in terms of design, the New Xperia X might look pretty much similar to that of the earlier models, sporting a 5.5 inch display screen. Adding on, the images captured under a dim light shows a tiny camera set-up on the bottom right corner of the handset.

Ignoring the leaks, Sony hasn't revealed any information on the launch of the New Xperia X anytime soon. Hence, whether the Japanese smartphone vendor will bring out the successor of Xperia XZ or not remains a mystery. However, as Sony unveiled its 2016 Xperia handsets at IFA last year, there lies high chances for the company to launch a brand new Xperia phone at IFA 2017 as well.

