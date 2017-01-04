LeEco Le 2 64GB Storage Variant Available in India, Up For Sale Exclusively on Snapdeal

Early 2016 saw LeEco's Le 2 smartphone hit the Indian market, alongside Le Max 2. It can't be denied that the smartphone lured many buyers with its decent specs. LeEco Le 2 was initially announced in two storage variants, however, only the handset with 32GB storage made it to the Indian market at a price tag of Rs. 11,999. Well, now it looks like the 64GB Le 2 variant is coming to India, but only in Rose Gold color. Yes, LeEco has officially announced that its Le 2 smartphone with 64GB storage capacity is finally entering the India with a little higher price as compared to the 32GB variant, at Rs. 13,999.

As far as the specs are concerned, other than the storage capacity, the new LeEco Le 2 variant will be equipped with similar features like that of the former 32GB variant. Powered by a 2.3GHz deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 SoC, the smartphone sports a 5.5-inch bezel-less HD display, paired with 16MP rear camera, and 8MP selfie camera. Further running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box the LeEco Le 2 packs a decent 3000mAh battery, however in terms of connectivity the smartphone supports LTE network. The new LeEco Le 2 with 64GB storage has been made a Snapdeal exclusive product, and purchasing from the online store will fetch the shoppers with very many attractive offers.

Yes, Snapdeal is offering 5 percent instant discount on buying LeEco Le 2, if purchased with any debit and credit cards. The discount offers doesn't end here. All HDFC Bank Credit Card holders will be able to avail up to 12 percent discount, get free Reliance Jio SIM delivered at the doorstep, along with a LeEco membership voucher of worth Rs. 4,990, on purchasing LeEco Le 2 from Snapdeal.

