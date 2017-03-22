LeEco Le Max 2 with 6GB RAM now available at Rs 46,202: Consider these options as well

LeEco Le Max 2 was launched in India along with the Le 2. The high-end smartphone of the duo was launched in two variants - one with 4GB RAM and the other with 6GB RAM.

While the 6GB RAM variant of the Le Max 2 was launched in the country at a price of Rs. 29,999, the same is now available on Amazon India at a whopping price tag of Rs. 46,202.

If you wonder who would buy the Le Max 2 at such a high price point, then you are not alone. Given the rumors that LeEco might soon quit the Indian market, buying its offering at such a premium price tag need a second thought.

Here, we have come up with some other offerings those have 6GB RAM in them and available at a lesser price tag. Take a look at these options from here.

