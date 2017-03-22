LeEco Le Max 2 with 6GB RAM now available at Rs 46,202: Consider these options as well

LeEco Max 2 rivals.

By:

LeEco Le Max 2 was launched in India along with the Le 2. The high-end smartphone of the duo was launched in two variants - one with 4GB RAM and the other with 6GB RAM.

LeEco Le Max 2 with 6GB RAM now available: Consider these phones

While the 6GB RAM variant of the Le Max 2 was launched in the country at a price of Rs. 29,999, the same is now available on Amazon India at a whopping price tag of Rs. 46,202.

SEE ALSO: Best LYF smartphones with 4G VoLte, Android Marshmallow, Dual SIM support to buy in India

If you wonder who would buy the Le Max 2 at such a high price point, then you are not alone. Given the rumors that LeEco might soon quit the Indian market, buying its offering at such a premium price tag need a second thought.

Here, we have come up with some other offerings those have 6GB RAM in them and available at a lesser price tag. Take a look at these options from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Buy At Price of Rs 36,900
Key Specs

  • 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
  • Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 6GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal Storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 16MP rear camera
  • 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Photo Gallery

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
  • Dual nano SIM slots
  • 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
  • 4G LTE with VoLTE
  • 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge

OnePlus 3T Photo Gallery

 

ZTE Nubia Z11

ZTE Nubia Z11

Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE with VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
ZTE Nubia Z11 Photo Gallery

Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe

Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe

Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Specs

  • 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass4 protection
  • Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 6GB RAM
  • 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
  • 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
  • 4G LTE with VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe Photo Gallery

Umi Plus E

Umi Plus E

Buy At Price of Rs 27,940
Key Specs

  • a 5.5- inch (13.97 cm) Full HD IPS LCD display with a pixel density of 401 ppi
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 6GB of RAM
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53, MediaTek MT6757 Chipset
  • 13 MP Primary Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • 4000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
Umi Plus E Photo Gallery

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3

Buy At Price of Rs 27,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1
  • Dual nano SIM slots
  • 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
  • 4G LTE with VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Dash Charge

OnePlus 3 Photo Gallery

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Read More About leeco | Le Max 2 | 6GB RAM | 4gb ram | smartphones

Story first published: Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 16:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 22, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers