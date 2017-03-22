LeEco Le Max 2 with 6GB RAM now available at Rs 46,202: Consider these options as well

LeEco Le Max 2 was launched in India along with the Le 2. The high-end smartphone of the duo was launched in two variants - one with 4GB RAM and the other with 6GB RAM.
While the 6GB RAM variant of the Le Max 2 was launched in the country at a price of Rs. 29,999, the same is now available on Amazon India at a whopping price tag of Rs. 46,202.
If you wonder who would buy the Le Max 2 at such a high price point, then you are not alone. Given the rumors that LeEco might soon quit the Indian market, buying its offering at such a premium price tag need a second thought.
Here, we have come up with some other offerings those have 6GB RAM in them and available at a lesser price tag. Take a look at these options from here.
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 36,900
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
ZTE Nubia Z11
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass4 protection
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Umi Plus E
Buy At Price of Rs 27,940
Key Specs
- a 5.5- inch (13.97 cm) Full HD IPS LCD display with a pixel density of 401 ppi
- Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 6GB of RAM
- Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53, MediaTek MT6757 Chipset
- 13 MP Primary Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
OnePlus 3
Buy At Price of Rs 27,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Dash Charge