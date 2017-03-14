LeEco’s next flagship smartphone to boast dual-curved display and Snapdragon 835 CPU

Chinese smartphone maker LeEco might be having a tough time in India, but that is not stopping the company from launching new handsets in the home-grown market.

Recently the company unveiled the LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Edition in China at a budget price-point, and now it is said to be working on a flagship smartphone that might be unveiled within next two months.

As per a report on Gsmarena, the Chinese tech giant is working on a new top of the line smartphone that will flaunt a dual-curved touch-screen and will be backed by the latest Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset.

The dual-curved screen is gradually becoming a standard affair in flagship category and a number of Chinese handsets will boast such feature in the year 2017.

The publication shows two images that have been leaked in China today showing a large handset with a giant touch-screen.

The first screen shows a wide bezel at the bottom of the screen where we might see the touch-capacitive buttons to operate the handset. The leaked image also shows the required earpiece, light sensor and a possible front camera on the top.

The second image clearly signifies that the handset indeed flaunt a dual-curved display and maintains a very thin profile from the edges. A USB Type-C port can be seen at the bottom along with a speaker grille. LeEco might or might not offer the 3.5mm headset jack with the upcoming handset.

The flagship handset is expected to have 6GB of RAM and 256GB in-bult storage. The smartphone will offer the company's content ecosystem and is reportedly going to arrive in April 2017.

As noted, LeEco recently laid off 85 percent of its staff in India after it was reported that the company was downsizing operations in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi offices.

It was also reported that Atul Jain, the COO of smart electronics business as well as Debashish Ghosh, the COO for internet applications, content and services have resigned and the company. Some reports also surfaced talking about the company's exit from the Indian market as it has been struggling to get a place in the highly competitive smartphone space.

Image Source: Gsmarena.com