Lenovo K6 Power Vs Smartphones with 4GB RAM: Mid-range battle

With decent specifications and pricing, the Lenovo K6 Power is one of the hot-selling smartphones in the market. In the first flash sale on Flipkart, 35,000 units of the phone were sold in just 30 minutes.
On January 31, when the 4GB RAM version of K6 Power goes on sale, we can see another massive sales figure from Lenovo.
Now, we at GizBot have compiled a list of mid-range smartphones with 4GB RAM that can compete with the Lenovo K6 Power. Take a look.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.1GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to MIUI 8
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Vivo V5
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750, processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Oppo F1s
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G
- 3075mAh battery
Motorola Moto M
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Asus Zenfone 3 Laser ZC551KL
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Laser Auto Focus And Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 3000mAh Battery