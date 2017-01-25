Lenovo K6 Power Vs Smartphones with 4GB RAM: Mid-range battle

With decent specifications and pricing, the Lenovo K6 Power is one of the hot-selling smartphones in the market. In the first flash sale on Flipkart, 35,000 units of the phone were sold in just 30 minutes.

On January 31, when the 4GB RAM version of K6 Power goes on sale, we can see another massive sales figure from Lenovo.

Now, we at GizBot have compiled a list of mid-range smartphones with 4GB RAM that can compete with the Lenovo K6 Power. Take a look.

