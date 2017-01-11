Lenovo P2 benchmark tests: average CPU and RAM score for a mid-ranger

Earlier today, Lenovo launched their Lenovo P2 smartphone in India starting at a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB RAM variant.

For the asking price, the Lenovo P2 has an incredible hardware in the form of octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC aided with 3GB/4GB of RAM. It is worth noticing that the Lenovo P2 is currently the cheapest smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 625 chipset.

That said, we pushed the Lenovo P2 to our benchmark tests and here are the results.

AnTuTu Benchmark The Lenovo P2 scored a total of 62973 in the AnTuTu benchmark test which checks the overall performance of the phone. GeekBench In the GeekBench single and multi-core benchmark tests, the P2 achieved a single core score of 781 and a multi-core score of 2771, which is underwhelming. Vellamo Browser Test Next up, we tested the phone in terms of how it fares in the web pages while browsing through Vellamo benchmark. Basemark X Game Benchmark The phone achieved a score of 21081 in the Basemark X, which justifies the phone's gaming capabilities. GFXBench Benchmark The Lenovo P2 scored 23fps in the GFXBench, which checks the overall graphics performance in the phone. NenaMark2 NenaMark2 also tests a device's graphic performance and the Lenovo P2 achieved a score of 60fps, which is acceptable. Quadrant Standard Edition Quadrant Standard Edition basically tests the CPU, input and output speeds, and 3D graphics. The Lenovo P2 scored 38646 in this benchmark test. Not the Benchmark Master Clearly, after going through all the benchmark tests, we came to a conclusion: the Lenovo P2 is not a benchmark master, as some other phones in the same price segment. But, in our review period, the phone handled each and every task with ease. You can check out our Lenovo P2 Review by clicking here.