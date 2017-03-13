Lenovo Vibe B stands against these budget smartphones

Lenovo Vibe B is the latest budget smartphone that has entered the Indian smartphone arena. This phone is priced at Rs. 5,799, which makes it a pretty affordable offering.

Lenovo has announced the Vibe B smartphone in Matte White and Matte Black color variants. The device has been listed on the global website of the company but not on the official Lenovo India website.

With such an affordable price tag, the phone comes with decent specs including a 4.5-inch display, 1GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 5MP main snapper and a 2MP selfie shooter. A 2,000mAh battery is also on board.

Supporting 4G LTE, the Lenovo phone becomes one of the most affordable 4G phones in the country right now. Eventually, the Lenovo Vibe B will be a rival to these phones we have listed below.

Videocon Krypton 30 Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Key Features

5 Inch IPS with MiraVision

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

4G VoLTE 3GB RAM

16GB Internal Memory

Panic Button

SOS Dual Whatsapp

Gesture Control Selfie Camera with LED Flash

3000mAh Massive Battery Swipe Elite 3 Buy At Price of Rs 5,499

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor with Mali-400 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2500mAh battery Karbonn Aura Note 4G Buy At Price of Rs 6,490

Key Features

5.5 Inch HD Touch Screen Display

1.25GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737 Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

8 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth

Fingerprint

2800 MAh Battery Lyf Water 11 Buy At Price of Rs 7,057

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6735A 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

5MP auto front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2100mAh battery Coolpad Mega 2.5D Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with CoolUI 8.0

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Micromax Canvas Mega 4G Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

13MP auto focus camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2500mAh battery Lyf Wind 4S Buy At Price of Rs 6,312

Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor with Adreno 304 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Karbonn Aura Power 4G Buy At Price of Rs 5,990

Key Features

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) touch screen IPS display

1.3GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Dual SIM with dual standby

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery