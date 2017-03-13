Lenovo Vibe B stands against these budget smartphones

Lenovo Vibe B is the latest budget smartphone that has entered the Indian smartphone arena. This phone is priced at Rs. 5,799, which makes it a pretty affordable offering.
Lenovo has announced the Vibe B smartphone in Matte White and Matte Black color variants. The device has been listed on the global website of the company but not on the official Lenovo India website.
With such an affordable price tag, the phone comes with decent specs including a 4.5-inch display, 1GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 5MP main snapper and a 2MP selfie shooter. A 2,000mAh battery is also on board.
Supporting 4G LTE, the Lenovo phone becomes one of the most affordable 4G phones in the country right now. Eventually, the Lenovo Vibe B will be a rival to these phones we have listed below.
Videocon Krypton 30
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5 Inch IPS with MiraVision
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- 4G VoLTE 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Memory
- Panic Button
- SOS Dual Whatsapp
- Gesture Control Selfie Camera with LED Flash
- 3000mAh Massive Battery
Swipe Elite 3
Buy At Price of Rs 5,499
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor with Mali-400 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2500mAh battery
Karbonn Aura Note 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 6,490
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch HD Touch Screen Display
- 1.25GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint
- 2800 MAh Battery
Lyf Water 11
Buy At Price of Rs 7,057
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6735A 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP auto front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2100mAh battery
Coolpad Mega 2.5D
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with CoolUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Micromax Canvas Mega 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- 13MP auto focus camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2500mAh battery
Lyf Wind 4S
Buy At Price of Rs 6,312
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Karbonn Aura Power 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 5,990
Key Features
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) touch screen IPS display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM with dual standby
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery