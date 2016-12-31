Let's Take a Quick Sneak Peak at All Major Samsung Smartphones Launched in 2016

The smartphone space underwent a massive transformation in 2016 in terms of technological advancements. Most smartphone vendors, be it a renowned brand, or a new entrant adapted to a wide range of new technologies and brought about various features like fast charging, 4G VoLTE, dual rear camera and more. Amidst all the success that most smartphone manufacturers attained, 2016 has been a tough year for Samsung.

The South Korean giant experienced a major drop in its sale, as its flagship device, Galalxy Note 7 faced innumerable battery explosion incidents recorded worldwide. Due to the rising number of battery failures, Note 7 failed drastically, which forced Samsung to recall the device and later shut the production. Other than the Note 7 fiasco, Samsung did unveil a wide range of other flagships that gained gained both success and popularity.

The South Korean giant lined up several flagship offerings, out of which Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge can be tagged as the "masterpieces". Not only this, Samsung also brought about a gamut of other smartphones in variant prices, colors and features, which includes J series, A series and On series phones. So, it can be concluded that the year has been a mixed one for Samsung. Let's take a look at Samsung's 2016 journey here.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 3 G389F Designed with LTE network the smartphone sports PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen and 4.5-inch display was released on April 2016. Galaxy Xcover runs on Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow) and comes with Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A5, 8Gb storage capacity with microSD slot and removable Li-Ion 2200 mAh battery which is expected to last for 13 hours on 3G, and 42 hours on other network. In terms of camera, this Samsung handset equips 5MP rear camera, along with LED flash and auto focus. Samsung Z3 Corporate Edition Released in June 2016, the smartphone comes with Dual SIM capability, Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, and 5.0 inches display. Running on Tizen OS, v2.4, Samsung Z3 includes Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410, microSD, up to 128 GB, and 8 GB, 1 GB RAM. The smartphone doesn't fit in a great camera quality, and consists of 8 MP, f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash rear camera, along with Geo-tagging, face detection, panorama, HDR feature. Similar to that of Samsung Galaxy Xcover 3, the Z3 Corporate Edition includes removable Li-Ion 2600 mAh battery, and is available in three color variants including Black, Silver, and Gold. Samsung Galaxy Express Prime Designed with 5.0-inches display, Samsung Galaxy Express Prime runs on Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow) and includes 720 x 1280 pixels density. Released 2016, April the smartphone comes with Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, microSD up to 256 GB, and 16 GB 1.5 GB RAM. As far as camera is concerned, Express Prime includes 5 MP, f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash rear camera, along with Geo-tagging, face detection, panorama, and HDR feature. Sporting removable Li-Ion 2600 mAh battery the standby time for the smartphone is 528 hours, whereas with talk-time the battery lasts for nearly 22 hours. Samsung Galaxy S7 active Running on Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow), Samsung Galaxy S7 active sports 5.1 inches display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. Powered by Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820, the smartphone includes non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery, microSD which can be expanded up to 256 GB, fingerprint sensor, and fast charging capability. In terms of camera, Galaxy S7 active includes 12 MP rear camera alongwith f/1.7, 26mm, phase detection autofocus, OIS, and LED flash, and 32 GB, 4 GB RAM. Samsung Galaxy J Max This Dual SIM smartphone comes with 7.0-inches display running on Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop) and powered by Spreadtrum SC8830 Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A7. Samsung Galaxy J Max fits in non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery, alongwith microSD which can be expanded up to 256 GB and 8 GB, 1.5 GB RAM. As far as the camera set up is concerned, the smartphone includes 8MP rear camera which comes with f/1.9, autofocus, LED flash and features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, and panorama. Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro Running on Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop), Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro comes with a 16 GB, 2 GB RAM, 8MP, f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash camera along with Removable Li-Ion 2600 mAh battery. Released in 2016, June, the smartphone is available in three color variants White, Black, and Gold, sports a display of 5.0 inches and is powered by Quad-core 1.2 GHz. Samsung Galaxy J1 Nxt Powered by Quad-core 1.2 GHz Cortex-A7, the smartphone sports 4.0 inches TFT capacitive touchscreen display. Running on Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop), Galaxy J1 Nxt comes with a 5MP rear camera set up, Dual SIM capability, and a removable Li-Ion 1500 mAh battery. The handset is available in 3 color variants - White, Gold, and Black. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt Sporting 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection, the smartphone comes with 32GB internal storage with an expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card. Running on Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) the smartphones comes with 13MP rear camera with LED flash camera, along with 3300mAh battery and fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro Running on Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow), Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro comes in with 5.0 inches display with 16 GB, 2 GB RAM as per the storage is concerned. Powered by Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7, the smartphone is made available in two colors - White and Black, sports removable Li-Ion 2600 mAh battery, along with 8MP, f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash camera set-up. Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (2016) Released in 2016, July this Dual SIM Samsung phone comes with 5.0 inches display and 16 GB storage capacity, which can be expanded up to 128GB. In terms of camera set-up, J2 Pro includes 8 MP, f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash camera, alongwith Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama features. The phone comes with a removable Li-Ion 2600 mAh battery which is expected to last for 14 hours when talking on 3G network, whereas 54 hours on music play. Samsung Galaxy On8 This Dual SIM phone runs on Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) and powered by Octa-core 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53. Samsung Galaxy On8 sports 5.5-inch display, with 16 GB storage capacity, which can be expanded up to 256 GB with a microSD card. As far as camera in concerned, the Samsung device comes with 13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm, autofocus, LED flash

camera and is available in White, Black, and Gold colors.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro and Galaxy On7 (2016) Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410, the smartphone comes with 13 MP, f/2.1, autofocus, LED flash camera set up. Available in White, Black, Gold colors, the smartphone sports 5.5-inch display and comes with Dual SIM facility. Comprising almost the similar feature as On7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy On7 (2016) comes with non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery, whereas the On7 Pro consists of removable battery and is available in Gold, Rose Gold, Black variants. Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus The Dual SIM phone runs on Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow) and is sports 8 MP, f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash camera. Including a removable Li-Ion 2600 mAh battery, Galaxy Grand Prime Plus is said to last up to 12 hours when on 3G network, whereas goes up to 59 hours on music play. Available in Black, Gold, Silver color variants, the smartphone comes with a 5.0-inch display and 8 GB storage capacity which can be expanded up to 256 GB with a microSD card. Samsung Galaxy C7 Designed with a 5.7-inch display, the smartphone runs on Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) and is powered by Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 processor. In terms of camera, the phone equips 16 MP, f/1.9, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash which makes it pretty good option for photography lovers. Galaxy C7 comes with non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery, and is available in Gold, Pink Gold, Dark Gray color variants. Samsung Galaxy C5 Similar to that of Galaxy C7, C5 sports 16MP, f/1.9, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash camera set-up, which is equally good as C7. Running on Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow), the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm MSM8952 Snapdragon 617, and designed with 5.2 inch display screen alongwith fingerprint sensor. C7 equips non-removable Li-Ion 2600 mAh battery, and available in Gold, Pink Gold, Dark Gray color variants. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2016) Running on Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow), the smartphone sports 16 MP, f/1.9, autofocus, LED flash camera along with Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR features. Galaxy A8 (2018) comes with non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery and 32GB internal storage memory, which can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro This Dual SIM smartphone sports 6.0 inch display screen, along with 64GB storage capacity, which can be expanded up to 256GB with microSD card. Running on Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow), C9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 653. In terms of camera set-up the phone includes 16 MP, f/1.9, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and non-removable 4000 mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy J1 (2016) With Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, the smartphone comes with 4.5-inch display screen and 5 MP, f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash camera. Samsung Galaxy J1 (2016) sports removable Li-Ion 2050 mAh battery which supposedly last for 12 hours on 3G network, and up to 39 hours on music play and is available in White, Black, Gold color variants. Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) Running on Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow), Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) comes with 16MP, f/1.9, auto focus, OIS, LED flash camera and fast battery charging capability. Powered by Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652, the smartphone comes with non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery that lasts for 33 hours when on 3G. Samsung Z2 Running on Tizen OS, v2.4, Samsung Z2 consists of dual SIM slots, and comes with 5 MP, f/2.2, LED flash camera, along with removable Li-Ion 1500 mAh battery. This Samsung smartphone sports 4.0 inch display screen along with 8 GB storage capacity, which can be expanded up to 200GB with a microSD card. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2016) and Galaxy J2 Prime Samsung Galaxy J2 (2016) runs on Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) and sports 5.0 inch display screen, 8 MP, f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash camera, and removable Li-Ion 2600 mAh battery which lasts up to 14 hours on 3G. Whereas, Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime runs on Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow) and is available in four color variants - Black, Gold, Silver, and Pink. Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge Designed with 5.1 inch display screen, Samsung Galaxy S7 comes protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 back panel. In terms of camera specs, the smartphone sports 12MP, f/1.7, 26mm, phase detection autofocus, OIS, LED flash, along with fast charging capability, and a Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery which lasts for 22 hours. Running on Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow), Galaxy S7 is powered by Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 and comes along with 32/64 GB storage capacity, which can be expanded up to 256GB along with microSD card. Whereas, Galaxy S7 edge sports 5.5-inch along with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection, fingerprint sensor, fast battery charging, and non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery. In terms of camera, S7 edge resembles S7. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J5 (2016) Powered by Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410, Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime runs on Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow), whereas Galaxy J5 (2016) comes with Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53. As per the display is concerned, the former sports 5.0 inch screen, whereas S7 edge comes with a bigger version with 5.2 inch display screen, and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. In terms of camera set-up, both the smartphones consists of 13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm, autofocus, LED flash and also includes fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime comes with non-removable Li-Ion 2400 mAh battery, wherein J5 (2016) includes removable Li-Ion 3100 mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime and Galaxy J7 (2016) Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime and J7 (2016) both runs on Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) and sports 5.5 inch display, wherein J7 Prime is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. In terms of camera, the two handsets include 13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm, autofocus, LED flash along with Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR features. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime comes with a non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery, whereas J7 (2016) sports removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery.