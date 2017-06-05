LG Anniversary Sale: Offers 100GB of free JIO data along with interesting freebies

LG is celebrating its 20th anniversary and the company has announced that it is offering discounts offers on its several products. The company openly made the announcement through its official Twitter account and has further mentioned that there will more offers with its range of smartphones as well as other LG products.
However, the main discount that the company is offering is of Rs. 10,000 off on its flagship smartphone the LG G6. And there's more. Separately, LG is offering additional Reliance Jio 4G data up to 100 GB and the company is also giving 50 percent off on the LG Tone Active+ HBS-A100 wireless headset.
The original price of LG G6 in India is Rs. 51,990. Now with the offer consumers can purchase the device at Rs, 41,990.
That being said, here are some of the smartphones that LG is offering at a discounted price with some exciting offers.
LG G6 buyers get 100GB free 4G data on Reliance Jio
MRP: Rs 55,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 41,499
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras and secondary rear camera with 125-degree lens
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water, dust resistant (IP68)
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
LG K10 2017(Free Interactive smart Cover)
MRP: Rs 15,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 13,990
Key Features
- 5.3-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh removable battery
LG V20
MRP: Rs 60,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 49,990
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
LG K7
Buy At Price of Rs 8,790
Key Features
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.1GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 Lollipop
- 5MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2,125mAh battery
LG X Power
Buy At Price of Rs 13,490
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280×720 pixels) HD In-cell Touch display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core processor
- 1.5GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4500mAh (built-in) battery with fast charging
LG STYLUS 2
Buy At Price of Rs 14,990
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1280× 720 pixels) HD IPS in-cell touch display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh (removable) battery
LG STYLUS 3
Buy At Price of Rs 16,990
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Stylus Pen
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery