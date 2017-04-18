LG G6 registration begins in India: Do check these devices before you register

LG has set up a pre-registrations page on its official website to let interested users pre-register for the smartphone. Remember that it is meant to just show the interest of users in the LG G6, but not to pre-order one.

The LG G6 was unveiled at the MWC 2017 and is all set to be released soon in India. While pre-registering for the smartphone, users need to provide some details including name, contact number, and email address.

There is no need to pay any amount as it is done with pre-ordering. The LG G6 is believed to be priced in the premium market segment as it is a flagship smartphone.

