LG G6 registration begins in India: Do check these devices before you register

LG has set up a pre-registrations page on its official website to let interested users pre-register for the smartphone. Remember that it is meant to just show the interest of users in the LG G6, but not to pre-order one.
The LG G6 was unveiled at the MWC 2017 and is all set to be released soon in India. While pre-registering for the smartphone, users need to provide some details including name, contact number, and email address.
There is no need to pay any amount as it is done with pre-ordering. The LG G6 is believed to be priced in the premium market segment as it is a flagship smartphone.
Now, if you are interesting in registering for one, you need to take a look at some of the other offerings those are detailed here. Take a look!
Google Pixel
Buy At price of Rs 52,100
Key Specs
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE
- 2770 MAh Battery
Sony Xperia XZs
Buy At price of Rs 49,990
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
HTC U Ultra
Buy At price of Rs 52,990
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
HTC 10 Evo
Buy At price of Rs 48,990
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 3 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Water resistant (IP57)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3200 mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra
Buy At price of Rs 49,900
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 95% NTSC color gamut
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- Dual Five-magnet stereo speakers, NXP smart amplifier, Hi-Res Audio (HRA)
- 4600mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra Photo Gallery
Sony Xperia XZ
Buy At price of Rs 38,485
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch FHD Triluminos Display
- 1.8 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-Bit Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 13MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 2900 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 7
Buy At price of Rs 49,789
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance