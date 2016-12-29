LG G6 Expected to Make Appearance at the MWC 2017, No Modular Design This Time

2017 will see a range of new technologies making way to our smartphones and one among them would be water resistant feature. In our earlier report, we had revealed that OnePlus is working on launching the OnePlus 5, which will be the company's first-ever waterproof handset in the second half of 2017. In line with the same, LG might also launch a water resistant smartphone, namely the long-rumored LG G6.

The South Korean giant had announced the LG G5 at MWC 2016. Likewise, LG G6 is expected to make its public appearance at MWC 2017. However, both the smartphones are expected to be extremely different in terms of both looks and specifications. A video posted on YouTube showcased renders of the new 'G' series smartphone tipping that the handset will pretty much resemble the Galaxy S7 and the iPhone 7 in terms of looks.

This confirms that the smartphone might not carry forward the modular design of its predecessor the LG G5 boasted. Hence, LG will be opting for a completely new design pattern with the G6 that takes away the modular capability of the device but brings in several other aspects including a slim form factor, chic looks, and water resistance.

Regarding the specs of the device, as far as the rumors and leaks are concerned, LG G6 may appear in its sealed unibody design along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and an enhanced version of dual rear camera setup as compared to that of LG G5. However, LG hasn't revealed any statement on how LG G6 might look like as well as its specs.

