LG G6 launched in India at Rs. 51,990: Threat to other premium smartphones

The current LG flagship smartphone - the LG G6 has been launched today in India. Announced at the MWC 2017, this smartphone has been released in the country at an event hosted in New Delhi.

The LG G6 is priced at Rs. 51,990 and will be available from April 25 exclusively via Amazon and offline stores. Notably, it was only in the last week that the arch rival of LG announced the release of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in India.

With the LG G6, it looks like the South Korean tech giant is back to fight with its rivals. We say this as the LG G6 ditches the modular design that was criticized a lot when the company announced the LG G5.

Talking about the highlighted features of the LG flagship, the unusual display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 is a great one. LG calls it the FullVision Display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels.

Further, the smartphone features a 13MP dual camera setup at its rear with a 125-degree wide angle lens. Now, given that the LG G6 is official in India, we have listed a few challengers of this smartphone. Take a look at these smartphones from below.

