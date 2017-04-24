LG G6 launched in India at Rs. 51,990: Threat to other premium smartphones

The current LG flagship smartphone - the LG G6 has been launched today in India. Announced at the MWC 2017, this smartphone has been released in the country at an event hosted in New Delhi.
The LG G6 is priced at Rs. 51,990 and will be available from April 25 exclusively via Amazon and offline stores. Notably, it was only in the last week that the arch rival of LG announced the release of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in India.
With the LG G6, it looks like the South Korean tech giant is back to fight with its rivals. We say this as the LG G6 ditches the modular design that was criticized a lot when the company announced the LG G5.
Talking about the highlighted features of the LG flagship, the unusual display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 is a great one. LG calls it the FullVision Display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels.
Further, the smartphone features a 13MP dual camera setup at its rear with a 125-degree wide angle lens. Now, given that the LG G6 is official in India, we have listed a few challengers of this smartphone. Take a look at these smartphones from below.
Huawei Mate 9
Buy At Price of Rs 49,700
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Google Pixel XL
Buy At Price of Rs 65,800
Key Specs
- 5.5nch QHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 3450 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 60,990
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery (11.1 Wh)
Samsung Galaxy Note 7
Buy At Price of Rs 59,990
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos 8 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- LTE
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- IP68
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Iris Scanner
- 3500 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 7
Buy At Price of Rs 48,839
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Sony Xperia XZs
Buy At Price of Rs 49,990
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology