LG K10 2017 launched in India: Top 6 Alternatives

LG K10 (2017), which was unveiled at CES 2017 was launched for the Indian market at Rs. 13,990 on Wednesday. The 'Made in India' phone is packed with decent specifications for its pricing.

This smartphones comes with the country-specific SOS 112 emergency calling facility that gets activated as soon as the power button is hit three times. The same can be called by pressing the SOS option found in the menu. The highlight of this phone is the 120-degree wide-angle lens on the selfie camera module.

This smartphone is available in Gold, Black, and Titanium color options. As an introductory offer, the buyers can avail unlimited audio and video downloads for 45 days and also get a free smart cover along with the phone.

Today, we at GizBot have come up with a list of phones that you can buty instead of the LG K10.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Complete Specs of Redmi Note 4

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Motorola Moto G4 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 12,499

Complete Specs of Moto G4 Plus

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory / 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor

Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating

4G LTE with VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Honor 6X Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Complete Specs of Honor 6X

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery Lenovo K6 Note Buy At Price of Rs 15,994

Complete Specs of Lenovo K6 Note

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB /4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Samsung Galaxy On8 Buy At Price of Rs 14,990

Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy On8

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3300mAh battery Oppo A57 Buy At Price of Rs 14,838

Complete Specs of Oppo A57

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

2900mAh battery