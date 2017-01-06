List of 6GB RAM Smartphones That Are Available Globally

The smartphone manufacturers are upgrading the specifications of their phones continually to give a better experience to the users. One such specification that is getting upgraded is the RAM capacity of smartphones.

Gone are the days when most smartphones were launched with 1GB RAM. These days, there are hardly a handful of smartphones with such small RAM capacities and such phones are available only in the entry-level market. The mid-range and high-end smartphones are packed with larger chunks of RAM and 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM devices are common to find.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 Most-awaited 8GB RAM Smartphones of 2017

But the smartphone manufacturers seem not to stop as they are constantly upgrading the RAM capacity. Some manufacturers have started using 6GB RAM in their smartphones to provide exceptional multitasking capabilities. Whether we need 6GB RAM in smartphones or not is still a debate, but the launches with such large RAM are still happening and there are a slew of 6GB RAM phones in the market.

Today, we at GizBot have listed the 6GB RAM smartphones that are available in the global market. Notably, some of these phones are available in the Indian market. Take a look at the same from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!