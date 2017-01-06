List of 6GB RAM Smartphones That Are Available Globally

The smartphone manufacturers are upgrading the specifications of their phones continually to give a better experience to the users. One such specification that is getting upgraded is the RAM capacity of smartphones.
Gone are the days when most smartphones were launched with 1GB RAM. These days, there are hardly a handful of smartphones with such small RAM capacities and such phones are available only in the entry-level market. The mid-range and high-end smartphones are packed with larger chunks of RAM and 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM devices are common to find.
SEE ALSO: Top 10 Most-awaited 8GB RAM Smartphones of 2017
But the smartphone manufacturers seem not to stop as they are constantly upgrading the RAM capacity. Some manufacturers have started using 6GB RAM in their smartphones to provide exceptional multitasking capabilities. Whether we need 6GB RAM in smartphones or not is still a debate, but the launches with such large RAM are still happening and there are a slew of 6GB RAM phones in the market.
Today, we at GizBot have listed the 6GB RAM smartphones that are available in the global market. Notably, some of these phones are available in the Indian market. Take a look at the same from here.
Lenovo ZUK Edge
Complete specs of Lenovo ZUK Edge
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.35 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZUI 2.5
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual nano SIMs
- Fingerprint sensor, Heart rate sensor, UV sensor, Altimeter
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4/5 GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.1 LE
- 3100mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Coolpad Cool S1
Complete specs of Coolpad Cool S1
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Primary Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Type-C
- 4070 MAh Battery
Lenovo ZUK Edge
Complete specs of Lenovo ZUK Edge
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.35 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZUI 2.5
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual nano SIMs
- Fingerprint sensor, Heart rate sensor, UV sensor, Altimeter
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4/5 GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.1 LE
- 3100mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
ZTE Axon 7 Premium Version
Complete specs of ZTE Axon 7 Premium Version
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED 2.5D curved glass force touch display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) MiFavor UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 20MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- AK4961+AK4490, Stereo speakers
- 4G LTE
- 3250mAh battery
Coolpad Cool S1
Complete specs of Coolpad Cool S1
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Primary Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Type-C
- 4070 MAh Battery
Vivo X9 Plus
Complete specs of Vivo X9 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.88-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor (Quad 1.95GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo Xplay 6
Complete specs of Vivo Xplay 6
Key Specs
- 5.43-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED dual curved edge display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB DDR4 RAM / 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Funtouch OS 2.6 / Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Funtouch OS 2.5.1
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3600mAh battery
Huawei Mate 9 Pro
Complete specs of Huawei Mate 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
OnePlus 3T
Complete specs of Onplus 3T
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Xiaomi Mi Note 2
Complete specs of Mi Note 2
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) OLED 3D dual curved glass display, 110% NTSC color gamut
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB DDR4 RAM with 64GB internal (UFS 2.0) memory
- 6GB DDR4 RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 22.56MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4070mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Complete specs of Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor (Quad 1.95GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Oppo R9s Plus
Complete specs of Oppo R9s Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, 1/2.8″ sensor, 6P lens, EIS, LED Flash, 4K video recording
- 16MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dimensions: 153×74.3×6.58mm; Weight: 145g
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3010mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge