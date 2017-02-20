List of Apple iPhones to buy in India: Price starts at Rs. 15,200

Apple iPhones have carved a niche for themselves in the global market, and India is not left behind. There are millions of Apple fans in the country and iPhone sales is pretty good despite the heavy price points.
Lately, there are reports that Apple is all set to start manufacturing the iPhones in India at a plant that will be setup in Bangalore. This move from the company is said to reduce the price tag of these expensive phones considerably.
In the meantime, if you are looking forward to purchase an iPhone in India right now, you will know that there are many models that exist in the market. Some are low-priced, but most iPhones are way to costly to be purchased. Today, we at GizBot, have made it easy for the Apple fans by listing these models that have price tags starting from Rs. 15,200.
Take a look at these iPhones from here.
Apple iPhone 7
Buy At Price of Rs 54,999
Complete Specs of Apple iPhone 7
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera, f/1.8 aperture
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery with up to 10 days standby
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 66,500
Complete Specs of Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP Camera
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,900 mAh battery built-in battery
Apple iPhone 6s
Buy At Price of Rs 42,500
Complete Specs of Apple iPhone 6S
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 6s Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 46,000
Complete Specs of iPhone 6s Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
Apple iPhone 6
Buy At Price of Rs 27,990
Complete Specs of Apple iPhone 6
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display
- A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture
- 8MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
Apple iPhone 6 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 39,990
Complete Specs of Apple iPhone 6 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
Apple iPhone 5s
Buy At Price of Rs 17,999
Complete Specs of iPhone 5s
Key Specs
- 4 Inch Retina Display
- Nano SIM
- A7 Processor
- 8MP Camera
- Dual LED Flash.Facetime HD Camera
- Bluetooth 4.0
- SIRI
- Fingerprint Sensor
Apple iPhone 4S
Buy At Price of Rs 12,200
Complete Specs of Apple iPhone 4S
Key Specs
- 3.5-Inch Multi-Touch Display With 326 Ppi
- GSM And CDMA Support
- A5 Dual Core Processor
- 8MP Cam With 1080p Video Recording
- Intelligent SIRI Voice Assistant
- Li-Po 1420 mAh Battery
Apple iPhone SE
Buy At Price of Rs 28,989
Complete Specs of iPhone SE
Key Specs
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
- Built-in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery