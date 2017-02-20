List of Apple iPhones to buy in India: Price starts at Rs. 15,200

Apple iPhones have carved a niche for themselves in the global market, and India is not left behind. There are millions of Apple fans in the country and iPhone sales is pretty good despite the heavy price points.

Lately, there are reports that Apple is all set to start manufacturing the iPhones in India at a plant that will be setup in Bangalore. This move from the company is said to reduce the price tag of these expensive phones considerably.

In the meantime, if you are looking forward to purchase an iPhone in India right now, you will know that there are many models that exist in the market. Some are low-priced, but most iPhones are way to costly to be purchased. Today, we at GizBot, have made it easy for the Apple fans by listing these models that have price tags starting from Rs. 15,200.

Take a look at these iPhones from here.

