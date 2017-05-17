List of latest Nokia feature phones to buy in India

Nokia is finally back from dead and is all set to rival the big fishes with company's new smartphones.
While we are going to see a variety of Android smartphones from Nokia in the coming days, you can still get your hands on some of the best-selling and undefeated Nokia's ever lasting feature phones.
These handsets include the Nokia 3310, Nokia 216 Dual SIM, Nokia 150 Dual SIM, Nokia 230 Dual SIM, Nokia 7310 Supernova, etc. While these handsets might not give you the crisp displays and the powerful camera hardware, they are bound to take you down to the memory lane.
That said, here's the entire list of Nokia handsets that you buy in India right now. Check them out and relive the golden days of Nokia devices.
Nokia 3310
Buy At Price of Rs 3,310
Key Features
- 2.4-inch (240 x 320 pixels) QVGA curved window colour display
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- 16MB internal storage
- MicroSD card support up to 32GB
- Dual SIM
- 2Mp camera with LED flash
- LED torchlight
- Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM, micro USB
- Dual band 900/1800 MHz
- 1200 mAh battery
Nokia 216 Dual SIM
Buy At Price of Rs 2,419
Key Features
- 2.8 Inch QVGA Display
- Up To 32GB With MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- VGA Fixed Focus Camera With LED Flash
- VGA Front Camera With LED Flash
- FM Radio
- Bluetooth 3.0
- 1020 MAh Battery
Nokia 150 Dual SIM
Buy At Price of Rs 2,000
Key Features
- 2.4-inch (240x320p) QVGA display
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Memory expandable up to 32GB via microSD
- VGA camera with LED flash
- FM Radio, MP3 player
- Dual band 900/1800MHz (Single SIM and Dual SIM); Dual band 850/1900MHz (Single SIM only)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM
- micro USB, 3.5mm AV connector
- BL-5C, 1020mAh battery
Nokia 230 Dual SIM
Buy At Price of Rs 3,999
Key Features
- 2.8 Inch QVGA Display
- 16MB RAM With MicroSD Upto 32GB
- Dual Normal SIM
- 2 MP Camera With LED Flash
- 2 MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- FM Radio
- Bluetooth 3.0
- 1200 MAh Battery
Nokia 130 Dual SIM
Buy At Price of Rs 1,729
Key Features
- 1.8 Inch Display
- Bluetooth
- Stereo FM Radio
- Flash Light
- 32 GB Expandable Memory
- 1020 MAh Battery
Nokia 105
Buy At Price of Rs 1,307
Key Features
- 1.45-inch (128 x 128 pixels) 16-bit/64k HighColour LCD Display
- Nokia Series 30+ user interface
- Dual band 900/1800MHz
- Dimensions 108.5 x 45.5 x 14.1mm; Weight: 69.6g
- FM Radio, LED Torchlight
- Dual SIM with Dual Standby
- Connectivity: Micro-USB Charger Connector, 3.5 mm AV Connector
- 800mAh battery
Nokia 1616
Buy At Price of Rs 2,499
Key Features
- No headset
- TFT display with resolution of 128 x 160 pixels
- Size 107.1 x 45 x 15 mm
- Bar shaped mobile
Nokia 1280
Buy At Price of Rs 949
Key Features
- 1.8-inch scratch resistant screen with 128 x 160 pixels resolution
- Flashlight, Calendar, Speaking Alarm Clock
- 800 mAh Li-Ion Battery
Nokia 6100
Buy At Price of Rs 2,499
Key Features
- 1.5-inch display with adjustable brightness
- Phonebook
- 150 text messages
- 250 calendar notes
- 30 Todo entries
- In 725 kB memory pool
- MMS, max 30 kB each
- 20 gallery ringtones
- Up to 35 imagesRemovable Li-Ion 760 mAh battery
Nokia 7310 Supernova
Buy At Price of Rs 2,199
Key Features
- 2 inch QVGA display with 16.7million colors
- 2 megapixel camera
- USB 2.0
- Bluetooth 2.0
- Flash Lite 2.1
- supports 4GB microSD cards
- 32 MB internal memory
- Removable Li-Ion 860 mAh battery