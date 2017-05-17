List of latest Nokia feature phones to buy in India

Nokia is finally back from dead and is all set to rival the big fishes with company's new smartphones.

While we are going to see a variety of Android smartphones from Nokia in the coming days, you can still get your hands on some of the best-selling and undefeated Nokia's ever lasting feature phones.

These handsets include the Nokia 3310, Nokia 216 Dual SIM, Nokia 150 Dual SIM, Nokia 230 Dual SIM, Nokia 7310 Supernova, etc. While these handsets might not give you the crisp displays and the powerful camera hardware, they are bound to take you down to the memory lane.

That said, here's the entire list of Nokia handsets that you buy in India right now. Check them out and relive the golden days of Nokia devices.

