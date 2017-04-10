List of best offers available now for popular handsets

As the technology grows day by day, there will be better and more powerful smartphones available as the time goes by. As a result, the competition between handset makers is now higher than ever.

However, apart from few companies, other handset maker offers deals, discounts, exchange offers in order to lure customers to their side to make them buy the smartphone. This ranges from card discount, exchanging your old mobile, price cut deals and much more.

Today, we bring you the list of the popular smartphone, that you can buy on offers.

Moto G5 First one is the recently launched Moto G5. This smartphone is available exclusively on Amazon India at a starting price of Rs. 11,999 in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colors. This mid-ranger comes packed with a 5.2-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM, 13MP/5MP camera setup and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. You can exchange your old mobile as well. Offers Up to ₹1,000 back as Amazon Pay Balance for Prime members

Sign in to Kindle App and get 80% promotional credit on Kindle ebooks up to ₹300

Get 28GB 4G data and unlimited calls from Idea Cellular

Extra ₹500 off (included in the offer value) if you exchange your old mobile phone to purchase Moto G5

Buy SanDisk Ultra 16GB memory card for free with Moto G5 from seller GreenMobiles (limited stock). Scroll down and Add Both to Cart

Free Sennheiser CX180 in-ear headphone to every 10th customer of Moto G5 (limited stock) Honor 6X Known for its dual camera setup, the Honor 6X is now available on Amazon India starting at Rs. 12,999. This smartphone comes with 5.5-inch LCD display, Kirin 655 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB and runs on Android EMUI4.1 v 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It has a 12MP+2MP dual lens primary camera and 8MP front camera as well. For this device, you can exchange your old smartphone up to Rs. 8,550. Offers Additional ₹1000 off (included in the offer value) if you exchange your old mobile phone to purchase Honor 6X

Buy the original Honor 6X transparent case at flat Rs. 299

Kindle: INR 300 ebook promotion credits - Download and sign in to the Kindle app Vivo V5 Plus IPL edition A few days back, Vivo introduced limited IPL Edition version of the V5 Plus smartphone to celebrate the 10 years of IPL on Flipkart. On the specification front, this smartphone comes packed with 5.5-inch Full HD In-Cell display, Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt memory, 16MP rear camera, a 20MP front camera with Moonlight Flash and secondary 8MP front camera as well. It runs on Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) out of the box. With this smartphone, you have lots of offers including No cost EMI, exchange offers and much more. It retails around Rs. 25,990 on Flipkart exclusively. Offers No Cost EMIs from ₹2,166/month

Get up to ₹18,000 off on exchange

Additional Rs.2,000 Off on regular exchange value

Partner OfferWinners of the HatTrickChallenge to be declared on 30th April

Bank OfferExtra 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards Oppo F1s Oppo launched its selfie-focused smartphone last year at Rs. 18,990 on Flipkart. This smartphone has 16MP front-facing camera and also packs a 5.5-inch HD display, Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor, and runs on Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS with ColorOS 3.0 on top. It comes with lots of offers including No cost EMI, exchange offers and much more.

Offers No Cost EMIs from ₹1,583/month

Get up to ₹18,000 off on exchange

Additional Rs.2,000 Off on regular exchange value

Bank OfferExtra 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards Lenovo Vibe K5 Note Last year, Lenovo launched its Vibe K5 Note smartphone packing a 5.5-inch 1080p display, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P10 SoC and runs on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Lenovo's own Vibe UI on top. It has a 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash and an 8MP front camera with wide-angle lens. It is now available at Flipkart with offers including Rs. 500 off, exchange offer and much more. Offers EMIs from ₹631/month

Get up to ₹12,000 off on exchange

Special Price Flat ₹500 Off on Lenovo Vibe K5 Note

Bank OfferExtra 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards