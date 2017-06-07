List of Features you can Expect in Upcoming iOS 11

Apple unveiled its next generation iOS with lots of new features and overhauls just to improve the user experience and performance.

Having said that, the company also stopped this update for a slew of devices including iPhone 5, iPad 4th generation and 2013’s iPhone 5C. However, millions of users around still use these devices around. Below is the feature that is new to iOS 11.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

New Files The new Files app brings all your files together. You can easily browse, search, and organize all your files in one place. With this update, there will be a dedicated place for recent files on your iPad, but also those in apps, on your other iOS devices, in iCloud Drive, and across other services like Box and Dropbox. Customizable dock This is the big change in the iPad as of now. So with just a swipe, you can open and switch apps instantly. This dock suggests apps like ones you opened recently and the last one you were using on your iPhone or Mac. Better multitasking You can open a second app from the Dock, and both apps remain active in Slide Over as well as Split View. You can drag the second app in Slide Over to the left. Drag and Drop This feature allows the user to move text, photos, and files from one app to another. Instant Notes Now you can take now in a second without unlocking the device. Simply tap your Apple Pencil on the Lock screen and start taking notes immediately. Whatever you create is saved in the Notes app. Augmented Reality And here it is. With iOS 11, Apple introduces ARKit, which brings augmented reality to iOS devices by allowing developers to easily build AR experiences. With this feature games and apps can offer immersive and fluid experiences virtually within it.