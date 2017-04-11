List of old phones that are worth buying in 2017

Buying a new mid-range smartphone or old flagship smartphone is entirely subjective. But, instead of buying a new smartphone with a sub-par performance, you can jump into a yesteryear classic that can give you far good experience.

While the new mid-ranger may come with the trendiest design, the old flagship, on the other hand, were designed to be the best their respective brand has to offer. For a change, in this article, we backed up the above viewpoint and compiled a list of last year flagship model, that would be worth buying it right now.

Samsung Galaxy S7 The Samsung Galaxy S7 is one of the best phones in Android even after the launch of it successor -- Galaxy S8. In terms of both performance and design, the Galaxy S7 passed with flying colors, which is known pretty much to all. Talking about the specifications, this smartphone pack a 5.1-inch Quad HD, powered by an Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 SoC, run Android 6.0 (Marshmallow). It also has a 12MP Dual pixel rear camera with LED flash, OIS, and a 5MP front snapper as well. Apple iPhone 6s Even after the launch of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, the iPhone 6s still is a great phone. Saying this, iPhone 6s has a good selling value too during an exchange on e-commerce store. The iPhone 6S also introduced 3D Touch, Apple's version of a pressure sensitive display that is also found on the newer model. Even though it's not an Apple's flagship anymore, but it will surely give you Apple's premium experience. On the specification part, the Apple iPhone 6s comes packed with 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch, A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor, 12MP iSight Camera, 5MP Front Camera and much more. OnePlus 3 Soon after the flop show OnePlus 2, the OnePlus launched its third version in the market that led to an unimaginable success for the company. Known for its flagship killer title, this smartphone offers excellent performance and design that cannot be ignored at all. This smartphone comes with a metal unibody design and packs a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt memory and much more. LG G5 Known for its unique design factor, LG launched LG G5 smartphone last year with a modular design that received positive word of mouth both from critics and masses. It also comes with a dual rear camera setup that offers amazing picture quality. On the specification part, it comes packed with a 5.3-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, 4GB RAM, 16MP and 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and removable 2800mAh battery too. It also has companion devices called LG Friends that can be transformed into a digital camera, Hi-Fi player and more, Xiaomi Mi 5 In an attempt to counter OnePlus 3, Xiaomi launched Mi5 smartphone in the market with high-end specification at half the cost what other company offers for their flagship mobiles. Compared to Mi4, this smartphone came with a design overhaul that looks amazing. This device packs a 5.15-inch display, Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 3GB of RAM, runs on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 7 on top. It has a 16MP camera on the back with dual-tone LED flash and a 4MP front-facing camera.