List of Smartphones running on Android Nougat to buy in India

It was in June 2016 when Google, the tech giant announced the latest version of the Android OS the Nougat. From the first Android OS this has been the 7th iteration preceded by Android 6.0 Marshmallow.
While LG 's V20 was the first smartphone to ship with the new Nougat OS, it was followed by the Google own Pixel smartphones. However, this was unusual to some point as LG's phone received the update earlier than Google's. It might be because Google killed its Nexus series smartphone. In any case, a lot of time has passed since the official release of the OS and today many smartphones have come with the Android Nougat OS right out-of-the box.
So if you are one of the Android users who is planning to get a new smartphone with Nougat already running in the device, then we have compiled a list of all the smartphones that have received the Nougat update and are currently available in the market.
You can purchase any one of these devices and you will be able to experience Nougat first hand.
Huawei Mate 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz)
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Mate 9
Key Specs
- 5.9 Inch FHD 2.5D Touchscreen Display
- 2.4 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 960 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 20MP + 12MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Facing Camera
- Hybrid SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 4000 MAh Battery
HTC 10 Evo
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 3 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- PDAF, 4K video recording, 120fps slow-mo video
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Water resistant (IP57)
- Fingerprint sensor
- USB-C audio, BoomSound Adaptive Audio, Hi-Res audio
- 4G LTE
- 3200 mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 5000mAh built-in battery
LG V20
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0, F1.8 aperture
- dual-tone LED Flash, Laser AF
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- ESS SABRE ES9218 Quad DAC, B&O audio, High AOP Mic
- 4G LTE, dual-band
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Google Pixel XL
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery
Google Pixel
Key Specs
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- powered by Android 7.1 Nougat
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 2770 MAh Battery