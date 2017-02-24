List of Smartphones running on Android Nougat to buy in India

It was in June 2016 when Google, the tech giant announced the latest version of the Android OS the Nougat. From the first Android OS this has been the 7th iteration preceded by Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

While LG 's V20 was the first smartphone to ship with the new Nougat OS, it was followed by the Google own Pixel smartphones. However, this was unusual to some point as LG's phone received the update earlier than Google's. It might be because Google killed its Nexus series smartphone. In any case, a lot of time has passed since the official release of the OS and today many smartphones have come with the Android Nougat OS right out-of-the box.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 Most-awaited 6GB-8GB RAM Smartphones of 2017

So if you are one of the Android users who is planning to get a new smartphone with Nougat already running in the device, then we have compiled a list of all the smartphones that have received the Nougat update and are currently available in the market.

You can purchase any one of these devices and you will be able to experience Nougat first hand.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Huawei Mate 9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 48,981

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz)

4000mAh battery with fast charging Huawei Mate 9 Buy At Price of Rs

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

5.9 Inch FHD 2.5D Touchscreen Display

2.4 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 960 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

20MP + 12MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8 MP Front Facing Camera

Hybrid SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint

NFC

USB Type-C

4000 MAh Battery HTC 10 Evo Buy At Price of Rs 48,990

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 3 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 with Adreno 430 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI

16MP rear camera with dual LED flash

PDAF, 4K video recording, 120fps slow-mo video

8MP front-facing camera

Water resistant (IP57)

Fingerprint sensor

USB-C audio, BoomSound Adaptive Audio, Hi-Res audio

4G LTE

3200 mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0 Asus Zenfone 3s Max Buy At Price of Rs 15,499

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

5000mAh built-in battery LG V20 Buy At Price of Rs 44,999

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0, F1.8 aperture

dual-tone LED Flash, Laser AF

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

ESS SABRE ES9218 Quad DAC, B&O audio, High AOP Mic

4G LTE, dual-band

3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Google Pixel XL Buy At Price of Rs 65,390

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Fingerprint sensor

12.3MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3450mAh battery Google Pixel Buy At Price of Rs 54,680

Click Here To Buy

Key Specs

5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor

powered by Android 7.1 Nougat

4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM

12MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth

2770 MAh Battery