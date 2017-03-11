List of Smartphones that Launched Last Week

2017 could be a big year for smartphones as many brands have promised to offer several smartphones in different categories and price segment. Moreover, as we are already in the third month on the year we have already witnessed several new smartphones being launched by brands such as Xiaomi, Huawei, Vivo, Honor, Nokia, Motorola and LG amongst others.
Also the MWC just concluded last month and indeed we got to hear many more smartphones being announced at the event. But past the world's biggest mobile event, there have several launches that are happening now and then.
And just last week there were atleast five smartphones launched from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Swipe, iVOOMi. However while the launches happen, many consumers are curious about the latest mobiles and their new or unique features.
So inorder to cure the curiosity and provide all the information about the recently launched phones mostly last week ones, we have compiled a list of smartphones with their specs and other details.
Samsung launched Galaxy A5 (2017)
Buy At Price of Rs 28,990
Key Specs
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 2770 MAh Battery
Samsung launched Galaxy A7 (2017)
Buy At Price of Rs 33,490
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Lenovo launched Vibe B
Buy At Price of Rs 5,799
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh removable battery
Swipe Launch Elite Sense with 4G VoLTE support
Buy At Price of Rs 7,499
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
iVOOMi launched iV505 with 4G VoLTE
Buy At Price of Rs 3,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery