List of Smartphones that Launched Last Week

2017 could be a big year for smartphones as many brands have promised to offer several smartphones in different categories and price segment. Moreover, as we are already in the third month on the year we have already witnessed several new smartphones being launched by brands such as Xiaomi, Huawei, Vivo, Honor, Nokia, Motorola and LG amongst others.

Also the MWC just concluded last month and indeed we got to hear many more smartphones being announced at the event. But past the world's biggest mobile event, there have several launches that are happening now and then.

And just last week there were atleast five smartphones launched from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Swipe, iVOOMi. However while the launches happen, many consumers are curious about the latest mobiles and their new or unique features.

So inorder to cure the curiosity and provide all the information about the recently launched phones mostly last week ones, we have compiled a list of smartphones with their specs and other details.

Samsung launched Galaxy A5 (2017) Buy At Price of Rs 28,990

Key Specs

5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM

12MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth

2770 MAh Battery Samsung launched Galaxy A7 (2017) Buy At Price of Rs 33,490

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

16MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Lenovo launched Vibe B Buy At Price of Rs 5,799

Key Specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display

1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2000mAh removable battery Swipe Launch Elite Sense with 4G VoLTE support Buy At Price of Rs 7,499

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery iVOOMi launched iV505 with 4G VoLTE Buy At Price of Rs 3,999

Key Specs

5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD display

1.3GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery