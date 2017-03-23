List of Red Colored Smartphones to consider before going for Red Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Apple has introduced an all new limited edition variant of its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. This new edition comes in shiny Red colour and ia nothing like we have seen from the house of Apple earlier.
It shows that Apple is not afraid of experimenting with its products and it seems like the company will start a new trend of sparkling colour editions of smartphones in the market.
While the new Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus limited edition looks interesting and will appeal a lot of Apple fan boys around the globe, we take a look to Android alternatives with the same colour scheme that are equally eye candies to eyes.
Have a look.
Huawei P9
Buy At Price of Rs 39,990
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 955 (4x 2.5GHz A72, A53 4 x 1.8 GHz) processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras with Leica SUMMARIT lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 3,000mAh battery with fast charging
HTC 10
Buy At Price of Rs 36,500
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense 8.0 UI
- 12MP (HTC Ultrapixel 2) camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP autofocus front-facing camera
- HTC BoomSound, Dolby Audio, three noise cancellation microphones
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Oppo R9s
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
HTC Desire 830
Buy At Price of Rs 16,990
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6753T processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with HTC Sense 7 UI
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- UltraPixel front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2800mAh battery
Meizu Pro 6
- 5.2 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 2.5GHz Helio X25 Deca Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual Sim
- 21.6MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Bluetooth/WiFi/4G
- 2560mAh Battery
LG G Flex 2
Buy At Price of Rs 21,500
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels ) Full HD Curved Plastic OLED display
- 2.0 GHz octa-core 64-bit Snapdragon 810 processor
- 2GB DDR4 RAM
- 32GB of internal memory
- Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
- 13MP rear camera with OIS+
- 2.1 MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE-A
- 3000mAh battery (embedded)