List of Xiaomi smartphones set to Receive Android Nougat Update

Xiaomi has a reputation of releasing upgrades pretty slow when it comes to Android versions. But now it seems that several of its smartphones are receiving the upate soon.

Well, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has now released a list of its smartphones that will be updated to Android Nougat. The list contains a total of 14 Xiaomi devices. Further, the newly released list from Xiaomi includes smartphones that will be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat as well as Android 7.1 Nougat.

Interestingly, Redmi Note 4 seems to have been excluded from the list of devices that will receive the update. Xiaomi Mi Note has been included.

In any case, finallly Xiaomi device owbers will be able to experience Nougat as well as the host of new features it will bring hands-on. The roll out should happen in the coming weeks.

That being said, if your are excited and want to know which handsets will be receiving the Nougat update then scroll down below to find out more.

Xiaomi Redmi 4X Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450nit brightness

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android with MIUI 8

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Max Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 / Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

4GB with 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi Note 2 Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) OLED 3D dual curved glass display, 110% NTSC color gamut

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB DDR4 RAM with 64GB internal (UFS 2.0) memory

6GB DDR4 RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

22.56MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4070mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Key Features

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Touchscreen Display

2GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid SIM

13MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

WiFi

FingerPrint

Bluetooth 4.2

4100 MAh Battery Mi MIX Buy At Price of Rs 34,990

Key Features

6.4-inch (2040 x 1080 pixels) display with 17: 9 aspect ratio

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB DDR4 RAM

128GB internal memory

6GB DDR4 RAM with 256GB internal memory

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4400mAh (typical) / 4300mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Xiaomi Mi 5 Buy At Price of Rs 22,990

Key Features

5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with curved glass

1.8GHz Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB LPDDR4 RAM with 32GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 7

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

4MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3,000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) built-in battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Mi 5s Key Features

5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD pressure-sensitive display, 600 nits brightness

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

128GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

4MP front-facing camera with 2um pixels

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typ) / 3100mAh (min ) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Mi 5s Plus Buy At Price of Rs 28,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display, 550 nits brightness

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB internal storage

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 128GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

4MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh (typ) / 3700mAh (min) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Xiaomi Mi 6 Buy At Price of Rs 28,000

Key Features

5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Splash resistant

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Stereo speakers

4G LTE

3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Key Features

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX378 sensor, dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 5c Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Features

5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD curved glass display

2.2GHz Xiaomi Surge S1 64-bit Octa-Core processor with quad-core Mali-T860 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.0) internal storage

Android with MIUI 8, upgradable to Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2860mAh (typical) / 2810mAh (minimum) built-in battery with fast charging

