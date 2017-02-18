Made-in-India Apple iPhone SE can become quite cheaper: Threat-alert for these mid-range smartphones

Ever since the Apple CEO Tim Cook visited India in the last year, there are talks that the company will start manufacturing iPhones in the country any time soon. Also, Apple is reportedly discussing with the Indian government officials regarding the same.
There are many reasons for Apple to favor manufacturing iPhones in India. One thing is that the iPhones would definitely become a lot cheaper as the price tag will not include the import duty. There are other benefits as well related to making iPhones in the country.
The recent report is that Apple will start the Make in India initiative with iPhone SE. This way the iPhone SE can become a lot cheaper than its current price tag. There are many Apple fans in the country who restrict from buying these models just because of their high price tag. If the iPhone SE becomes cheaper, then it will create a tough competition for the rest.
Today, we have listed some mid-range smartphone that might face the threat because of the iPhone SE that is made in India.
Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB
Buy At Price of Rs 24,999
Complete Specs of Moto Z Play
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 403ppi
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker,3-microphones
- 4G LTE
- 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging
Xiaomi Mi 5
Buy At Price of Rs 22,990
Complete Specs of Xiaomi Mi5
Key Specs
- 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with curved glass, 95% of the NTSC color gamut, 600 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4 RAM with 32GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 7
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 4MP front-facing camera with 2um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint scanner, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE,
- 3,000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
Buy At Price of Rs 25,900
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 128GB via micro SD card
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera, OIS (F1.9)
- 5MP front camera (F1.9)
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE,
- 3,300mAh battery, Fast Charging
Sony Xperia XA Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 22,199
Complete Specs of Sony Xperia XA Ultra
Key Specs
- 6 Inch FHD Triluminos Display
- MediaTek MT6755 64-Bit Octa Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 21.5 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 16MP Exmor RS Front Camera With LED Flash
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2700 MAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 3
Buy At Price of Rs 20,888
Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone 3
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super IPS+ display, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Blackberry DTEK50
Buy At Price of Rs 21,890
Complete Specs of Blackberry DTEK50
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD scratch-resistant display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with 550MHz Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2610mAh battery with fast charging
HTC One A9
Buy At Price of Rs 23,499
Complete Specs of HTC One A9
Key Specs
- 5.0-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense UI
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash,
- Ultrapixel front-facing camera
- Multi-directional fingerprint sensor
- 24-bit, 192kHz supported by Hi-Fi DAC, Dolby Audio
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2150mAh battery, Quick Charge 3.0
OnePlus 3
Buy At Price of Rs 27,999
Complete Specs of OnePlus 3
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery