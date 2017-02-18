Made-in-India Apple iPhone SE can become quite cheaper: Threat-alert for these mid-range smartphones

Ever since the Apple CEO Tim Cook visited India in the last year, there are talks that the company will start manufacturing iPhones in the country any time soon. Also, Apple is reportedly discussing with the Indian government officials regarding the same.

There are many reasons for Apple to favor manufacturing iPhones in India. One thing is that the iPhones would definitely become a lot cheaper as the price tag will not include the import duty. There are other benefits as well related to making iPhones in the country.

The recent report is that Apple will start the Make in India initiative with iPhone SE. This way the iPhone SE can become a lot cheaper than its current price tag. There are many Apple fans in the country who restrict from buying these models just because of their high price tag. If the iPhone SE becomes cheaper, then it will create a tough competition for the rest.

Today, we have listed some mid-range smartphone that might face the threat because of the iPhone SE that is made in India.

Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB Buy At Price of Rs 24,999

Complete Specs of Moto Z Play

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 403ppi

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Front-ported loudspeaker,3-microphones

4G LTE

3510mAh battery with Turbo charging Xiaomi Mi 5 Buy At Price of Rs 22,990

Complete Specs of Xiaomi Mi5

Key Specs

5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with curved glass, 95% of the NTSC color gamut, 600 nits brightness

1.8GHz Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB LPDDR4 RAM with 32GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 7

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

4MP front-facing camera with 2um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens

Fingerprint scanner, Infrared sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE,

3,000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) built-in battery Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) Buy At Price of Rs 25,900

Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)

Key Specs

5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa Core Exynos 7580 processor

3GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable upto 128GB via micro SD card

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano)

13MP rear camera, OIS (F1.9)

5MP front camera (F1.9)

Fingerprint Scanner

4G LTE,

3,300mAh battery, Fast Charging Sony Xperia XA Ultra Buy At Price of Rs 22,199

Complete Specs of Sony Xperia XA Ultra

Key Specs

6 Inch FHD Triluminos Display

MediaTek MT6755 64-Bit Octa Core Processor

3GB RAM With 16GB ROM

21.5 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus

16MP Exmor RS Front Camera With LED Flash

NFC

Bluetooth

Fingerprint Sensor

2700 MAh Battery Asus Zenfone 3 Buy At Price of Rs 20,888

Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone 3

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super IPS+ display, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB of RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery Blackberry DTEK50 Buy At Price of Rs 21,890

Complete Specs of Blackberry DTEK50

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD scratch-resistant display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with 550MHz Adreno 405 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2610mAh battery with fast charging HTC One A9 Buy At Price of Rs 23,499

Complete Specs of HTC One A9

Key Specs

5.0-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 4 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense UI

13MP rear camera with LED Flash,

Ultrapixel front-facing camera

Multi-directional fingerprint sensor

24-bit, 192kHz supported by Hi-Fi DAC, Dolby Audio

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2150mAh battery, Quick Charge 3.0 OnePlus 3 Buy At Price of Rs 27,999

Complete Specs of OnePlus 3

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery