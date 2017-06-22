Massive discount on top flagship smartphones: iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel, Moto Z Play and more

Flipkart is offering a slew of discounts and offers in the recent days. Lately, the retailer hosted an electronics sale offering discounts and offers on electronics such as smartphones, wearables and home appliances.

Now, Flipkart has announced another sale. This new sale is termed 'Own Your Dream Phone'. It is a three-day sale that starts today and goes on until June 24.

During this sale period, the retailer offers enticing discounts and offers on a slew of best-selling flagship smartphones. Notably, this sale is dedicated only for the flagship or high-end smartphone buyers.

Apart from offering biggest flagship devices at discounted prices of up to 30%, the Flipkart's sale also offers additional cashback schemes as well as exchange offers.

Needless to say, this sale has been announced before the Goods and Sales Tax (GST) comes into effect as the same is likely to rise the prices of some electronic devices. Not only Flipkart, but many e-commerce portals are offering heavy discounts across their product categories.

Scroll down to see the high-end smartphones available at discount during this Flipkart sale.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!