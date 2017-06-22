Massive discount on top flagship smartphones: iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel, Moto Z Play and more

Flipkart is offering a slew of discounts and offers in the recent days. Lately, the retailer hosted an electronics sale offering discounts and offers on electronics such as smartphones, wearables and home appliances.
Now, Flipkart has announced another sale. This new sale is termed 'Own Your Dream Phone'. It is a three-day sale that starts today and goes on until June 24.
During this sale period, the retailer offers enticing discounts and offers on a slew of best-selling flagship smartphones. Notably, this sale is dedicated only for the flagship or high-end smartphone buyers.
Apart from offering biggest flagship devices at discounted prices of up to 30%, the Flipkart's sale also offers additional cashback schemes as well as exchange offers.
Needless to say, this sale has been announced before the Goods and Sales Tax (GST) comes into effect as the same is likely to rise the prices of some electronic devices. Not only Flipkart, but many e-commerce portals are offering heavy discounts across their product categories.
Scroll down to see the high-end smartphones available at discount during this Flipkart sale.
29% off on Google Pixel
MRP Price: Rs 57,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 39,999
Key Features
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 2770 MAh Battery
26% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus (Black, 128 GB)
MRP Price: 82,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 59,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
22% off on iPhone SE
MRP Price : Rs 26,999
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 20,999
Key Features
- a 4.0 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 640 x 1136 pixels display
- iOS 9.3
- a Dual Core 1.84 GHz Twister
- 2GB RAM
- Apple A9 processor paired
- 16 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity
- a 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non-removable Li-Po 1642 mAh battery
25% off on Moto Z Play with Style Mod
MRP Price : Rs 39,999
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Super AMOLED FHD Display
- 2Ghz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 3GB ROM with32/64GB ROM
- Moto Mods
- 16 MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- USB Type-C
- 3510mAh Battery
25% off on iPhone 5s
MRP Price : Rs 20,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 4.0 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 640 x 1136 pixels display
- runs iOS,7.0
- Dual-core 1.2 GHz 1GB RAM
- Apple A7 processor paired
- 16 GB / 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity
- 8MP main snapper at its rear
- 1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Non-removable Li-ion 1440 mAh battery
15% off on iPhone 6
MRP Price: Rs 30,700
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 25,999
Key Features
- 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 750 x 1334 pixels display
- iOS 8.0
- Dual Core 1.4 GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
- 1GB RAM
- Apple A8 processor paired
- 16 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- a 8MP main snapper at its rear
- 1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh Battery
26% off on iPhone 7 (128GB)
MRP Price Rs: 70,000
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 51,499
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery
28% off on iPhone 6s Plus
MRP Price : Rs 56,999
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 40,999
Key Features
- 5.5 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- iOS 9
- Dual-core 2 GHz 2GB RAM
- Apple A9 processor paired
- 16 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- a 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 2915 mAh battery
13% off on Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro (Black, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
MRP Price : Rs 36,900
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 31,900
Key Features
- a 6.0 inches Super AMOLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Octa Core 1.95 GHz
- 6GB RAM
- Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 653 processor
- 64GB native storage capacity.
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 16MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A7-2017 (Black Sky, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
MRP Price : 37,300
After Discount Buy At Price of Rs 33,490
Key Features
- 5.7 inches Super AMOLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Octa Core 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53
- 3GB RAM E
- xynos 7870 Octa processor paired
- 32GB native storage capacity
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 16MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery