Micromax Bharat 2 likely to be priced at Rs. 2,999: What we know so far

Micromax took the wraps off its first smartphone for this year featuring a dual camera setup at its rear called Micromax Dual 5 priced at Rs. 24,999. That's not all that we can expect from the manufacturer.

Micromax is prepping to launch a couple of devices under the Bharat series. The Bharat 1 is likely to be a feature phone with support for 4G connectivity. The Bharat 2 is said to be a budget Android smartphone also with 4G support. For now, there is no clear information on what specifications and features the Micromax Bharat 2 might arrive with. Even the manufacturer hasn't revealed when the phone will be unveiled.

Though the official details are scarce, a few details of this smartphone have been leaked online. The gossip mongers have as usual come up with the possible specs and features of the upcoming Micromax budget smartphone. Take a look at the content below to know more about what you might get with the Bharat 2.

Pocket-friendly price tag The Micromax Bharat 2 is said to be priced at Rs. 2,999 while the 4G capable feature phone is likely to be priced at Rs. 1,999. Lately, the Bharat 2 was spotted on an online retailer with the same price tag and the 'coming soon' status. The release date was not mentioned on the listing. Entry-level specs on board Being a budget smartphone priced at Rs. 2,999, the Micromax Bharat 2 is likely to pack pretty basic specifications. It is said to be powered by a quad-core Spreadtrum processor along with 512MB RAM and 4GB storage capacity that can be expanded further with the help of a micro SD card. An year old OS The budget Micromax smartphone could be powered by Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS, which is an year old iteration of the software. Given the pricing of the phone, it is acceptable to see Marshmallow fueling the Bharat 2. Micromax aims to see 5-6 million units Micromax is an aim to sell around 5 to 6 million units of the Bharat 1 and Bharat 2 in the country. We need to wait and watch to know if this is possible for the company to achieve in the price conscious Indian smartphone market.