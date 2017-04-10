Micromax Bharat 2 with 4G VoLTE announced: Specs, price, features and more

Micromax is making the headlines almost every other day with its recent launches. Today, the Micromax Dual 5 smartphone hit the news as its sale has debuted today on Flipkart. Following this, the Bharat 2 has been spotted on the official website.

A few days back, there were claims that the alleged 4G VoLTE supporting entry-level smartphone could be priced at Rs. 2,999. Later, it was reported that the smartphone is available offline at a price tag of Rs. 3,499. Now, the company's website has listed the Bharat 2. The specifications on this listing are pretty similar to the details revealed by the earlier leaks. However, the listing on the Micromax website does not shed any info on its price.

Micromax Bharat 2 design The Micromax Bharat 2 listing shows a patterned back with speakers and camera located at the center on the rear. Up front, there are capacitive buttons for navigation below the screen. The device comes in Gold color option. There are pretty basic specs on board The Micromax smartphone bestows a 4-inch WVGA display with 480 x 800 pixels. There is 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor under its hood paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage space that can be expanded up to 32GB using a micro SD card. Camera optics aren't too impressive The Bharat 2 smartphone seems to boast of a 2MP main snapper at its back with LED flash. Up front, it is listed hto have a VGA 0.3MP selfie camera, which is meager. But these sound sensible considering the price tag of the smartphone. Android Marshmallow on board The Micromax Bharat 2 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS out of the box. The smartphone is a dual SIM handset supporting a micro SIM and a regular SIM. It has connectivity aspects such as G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS and other standard ones. Bharat 2 price When it comes to the pricing, there is no official mention regarding the same. However, the image of its box shared by the offline retailer who revealed that the Bharat 2 might be priced at Rs. 3,499 shows a price tag of Rs. 3,750.

