Micromax Bharat 2 vs other cheap 4G Volte smartphones

Micromax is all set to unveil a 4G VoLTE supporting feature phone and smartphone. These devices are likely dubbed Bharat 1 and Bharat 2.

Since the past few days, we have come across a few speculations about the Bharat 2 smartphone. It is of course one of the cheapest 4G VoLTE smartphone to be launched in the country.

We say this as the Bharat 2 is likely to be priced at Rs. 2,999. Besides this pricing, the smartphone is also rumored to be available soon at the offline stores for Rs. 3,499.

For now, there are no official details regarding the specifications of the alleged Micromax Bharat 2. The company hasn't revealed any details of this smartphone.

The one thing that is speculated is that the domestic smartphone manufacturer is in an aim to sell around five to six million units of this smartphone in the country.

Having said that, here we list some of the cheapest 4G VoLTE smartphones those might be clear rivals of the Micromax smartphone. Take a look!

