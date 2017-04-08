Micromax Bharat 2 vs other cheap 4G Volte smartphones

Micromax is all set to unveil a 4G VoLTE supporting feature phone and smartphone. These devices are likely dubbed Bharat 1 and Bharat 2.
Since the past few days, we have come across a few speculations about the Bharat 2 smartphone. It is of course one of the cheapest 4G VoLTE smartphone to be launched in the country.
SEE ALSO: Best Micromax 4G VoLte smartphones with Android to buy under Rs 7,000
We say this as the Bharat 2 is likely to be priced at Rs. 2,999. Besides this pricing, the smartphone is also rumored to be available soon at the offline stores for Rs. 3,499.
For now, there are no official details regarding the specifications of the alleged Micromax Bharat 2. The company hasn't revealed any details of this smartphone.
SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S7, Moto M, iPhone 7, and more: Price drop alert
The one thing that is speculated is that the domestic smartphone manufacturer is in an aim to sell around five to six million units of this smartphone in the country.
Having said that, here we list some of the cheapest 4G VoLTE smartphones those might be clear rivals of the Micromax smartphone. Take a look!
Sansui Horizon 1
Buy At Price of Rs 3,999
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 3.2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Swipe Konnect Star 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 3,799
Key Specs
- 4-inch (850 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 1.3MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1800mAh battery
Lava 4G Connect M1
Buy At Price of Rs 3,333
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels)display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-core Processor
- 512 MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- VGA Camera
- Torch light
- 4G with VoLTE (Voice over LTE)
- 1750mAh battery
Intex Aqua 4.0 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 3,799
Key Specs
- 4-inch (360 x 640 pixels) AMOLED display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 2MP rear camera with LED Flash
- VGA front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1500mAh battery
Lyf Flame 7S
Buy At Price of Rs 4,000
Key Specs
- 4-inch (840 x 480 pixels) WVGA TN display with Asahi Dragontrail Glass protection
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Streadtrum SC9830A processor with Mali400 MP2 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- VGA front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1800mAh battery
Swipe Konnect Neo 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 3,199
Key Specs
- 4 Inch WVGA Touchscreen Display
- 1.5 GHz Quad Core Processor
- 512MB RAM With 4GB ROM
- Dual (Micro + Mini )SIM
- 5 MP Rear Camera With Flash
- 1.3MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- OTG Support
- FM Radio
- 2000mAh Battery
Ringing Bells Elegant
Buy At Price of Rs 3,499
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 3.2MP front-facing camera
- 3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2500mAh battery
Lyf Flame 7
Buy At Price of Rs 3,499
Key Specs
- 4-inch (480 x 800 pixels) WVGA TN display with Asahi Dragontrail Glass protection
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadrum 9830A processor with Mali-400 MP2 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE / 3G HSPA+
- 1750mAh battery
Micromax Bharat 2
Buy At Price of Rs 3,499
Key Specs
- 4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor
- 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 2MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 0.3MP (VGA) front-facing camera
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 1300mAh battery