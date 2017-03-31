Micromax Dual 5 launched: Competition for Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus and more

Micromax has announced the latest smartphone dubbed Micromax Dual 5 has been launched in India at a price of Rs. 24,999.

The highlight of the Micromax Dual 5 is its dual camera setup at the rear. The new Dual series phone comes with two 13MP Sony sensors at the rear. One of these sensors has a monochrome lens for capturing details and the other one has RGB lens.

With both the lenses, the camera can capture a perfect shot. The secondary camera gives the background blur effect too. Up front, there is a 13MP front camera with LED flash.

The sale of this phone will start from April 10 via both online and offline stores. With this phone, the other smartphones that are best selling in the Indian market might face a struggle in terms of competition.

