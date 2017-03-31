Micromax Dual 5 launched: Competition for Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus and more

Micromax has announced the latest smartphone dubbed Micromax Dual 5 has been launched in India at a price of Rs. 24,999.
The highlight of the Micromax Dual 5 is its dual camera setup at the rear. The new Dual series phone comes with two 13MP Sony sensors at the rear. One of these sensors has a monochrome lens for capturing details and the other one has RGB lens.
With both the lenses, the camera can capture a perfect shot. The secondary camera gives the background blur effect too. Up front, there is a 13MP front camera with LED flash.
The sale of this phone will start from April 10 via both online and offline stores. With this phone, the other smartphones that are best selling in the Indian market might face a struggle in terms of competition.
Honor 8
Buy At price of Rs 25,020
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 950, 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Moto G5 plus
Buy At price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB/ 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At price of Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Vivo V5 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 27,980
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging
LeEco Le Max 2
Buy At price of Rs 17,999
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD display with 95% NTSC color gamut, 450nits brightness
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- 6GB DDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3100mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Honor 6X
Buy At price of Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 6P lens, 1.25um pixel size, PDAF and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Lenovo P2
Buy At price of Rs 16,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5100mAh battery with fast charging
HTC Desire 10 Pro
Buy At price of Rs 24,520
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense UI
- Dual Nano SIMs
- 20MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, HTC BoomSound
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Buy At price of Rs 26,900
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging