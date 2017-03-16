Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666 now available at Rs 5,977: Budget phablet competition

Local smartphone manufacturer Micromax earlier stated that the company is yet again pioneering a new category that will change the way people use smartphones. With such promise, the company launched a new budget phone/phablet in the Indian market, aka the Canvas Fantabulet at a price of Rs 7,499.
However, Micromax now wants users to make this device their first choice for consumption and productivity needs. As such the price of the phablet has now been dropped to Rs 5,975.
So at this price what you will be getting from Micromax is the Canvas Fantabulet with a 6.98-inch HD IPS display along with dual box speakers integrated with DTS sound technology.
Further, the device (if you are willing to buy) is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory which is expandable by up to 32GB via microSD card.
The dualSIM phablet runs Android 5.0 Lollipop out-of-the-box and it also comes with an 8MP camera on the rear and a 2MP camera on the front. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. However, the device does not support 4G LTE connectivity.
While this may be the only shortcoming, there are lots of budget phablets that are out there in the market and some even support 4G. So, the question that now arises is, can Micromax handle the competition?
Without further ado, lets check out some of the close competitors of Micromax Canvas Fantabulet.
Reliance LYF Wind 2
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735M processor with Mali T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (SIM 1: standard+ SIM 2: micro/microSD)
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2850mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J Max
Key Specs
- 7-inch (1280 × 800 pixels) WXGA TFT display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core processor
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Gionee Marathon M5 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6753 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Amigo UI 3.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 5020mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo Phab
Key Specs
- 6.98-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916 ) 64-bit processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS with Vibe UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dolby Atmos, 3 microphones and dedicated voice processor
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 4250mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Mega 2
Key Specs
- 6-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-Core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
- 8MP auto focus camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery
Lenovo Phab 2
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with Vibe UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + micro / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh battery