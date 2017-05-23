Micromax X1i 2017 Vs Other feature phones

Nokia 3310 (2017) was released in India in the last week at a price of Rs. 3,310. Soon after its launch, many clones have started making the rounds all over the internet.

At first, we saw the Darago phone priced at Rs. 799 that looks exactly like the Nokia 3310 (2017). Now, there is yet another feature phone from the domestic player Micromax. The Micromax X1i is the device that we are talking about.

This is said to be priced at Rs. 1,199 and is also listed on Amazon India as 'currently unavailable'. The device comes with similar specs as the Nokia 3310. It is also a 2G supporting feature phone with a 2.4-inch display and a basic rear camera.

Now that the Micromax X1i has hit the headlines, we have listed some of the other feature phones those might be facing the competition. Take a look!

