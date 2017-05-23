Micromax X1i 2017 Vs Other feature phones

Nokia 3310 (2017) was released in India in the last week at a price of Rs. 3,310. Soon after its launch, many clones have started making the rounds all over the internet.
At first, we saw the Darago phone priced at Rs. 799 that looks exactly like the Nokia 3310 (2017). Now, there is yet another feature phone from the domestic player Micromax. The Micromax X1i is the device that we are talking about.
This is said to be priced at Rs. 1,199 and is also listed on Amazon India as 'currently unavailable'. The device comes with similar specs as the Nokia 3310. It is also a 2G supporting feature phone with a 2.4-inch display and a basic rear camera.
Now that the Micromax X1i has hit the headlines, we have listed some of the other feature phones those might be facing the competition. Take a look!
Nokia 3310 2017
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch (240 x 320 pixels) QVGA curved window colour display
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- 16MB internal storage
- MicroSD card support up to 32GB
- Dual SIM
- 2Mp camera with LED flash
- LED torchlight
- Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM
- Dual band 900/1800 MHz
- 1200 mAh battery
Nokia 216 Dual SIM
Key Specs
- 2.8-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA LCD screen
- Series 30+ OS
- Expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- VGA fixed focus rear camera with LED flash
- VGA fixed focus front camera with LED flash
- 2G
- Bluetooth 3.0 with Slam sharing, Micro USB
- 1020mAh battery with up to 18h talk time and up to 19 days standby
Samsung Metro B313
Key Specs
- 2 Inch Display
- 208MHz Single-Core Processor
- Full Size Dual SIM
- 16GB Expandable Memory
- Torch Light
- FM Radio
- 2G EDGE/Bluetooth 3.0
- 1000 MAh Battery
Karbonn K4000 Baahubali
Key Specs
- 2.4inch TFT display with the resolution of 240 x 320 pixels
- 1.3MP main camera
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 1 MB RAM
- 1 MB ROM
- 4000 mAh Battery
Samsung Guru Music 2
Key Specs
- 2 Inch Display
- Dual SIM
- 16GB Expandable Memory
- 1000 MAh Battery
Gionee L800
Key Specs
- 2.8-inch (240 x 320 pixels) display
- Dual SIM (GSM +GSM) with dual standby
- MediaTek MT6250 processor
- 1.3 MP rear camera
- MP4 player
- Wireless FM Radio
- 1000 phonebook memory, 500 SMS memory
- 64MB RAM, 128MB internl memory
- 2G EDGE / GPRS
- Expandable memory card slot
- 3000 mAh battery with upto 30 days standby
Lava KKT Jumbo 2
Key Specs
- 2.8-inchQVGA display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution
- 0.3MP primary camera
- Expandable memory up to 32GB
- dual SIM (GSM+GSM)
- 4000mAH lithium-polymer battery
Darago 3310
Key Specs
- 1.77 inch Display
- 1 MB RAM
- 1 ROM
- Expandable Upto 8 GB
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 1050 mAh Battery