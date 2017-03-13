These Microsoft Surface Phone renders may be too futuristic

Microsoft couldn't win the smartphone battle against Android and iOS even after acquiring Nokia to launch the Lumia phones. After a significant hiatus, the company is speculated to be working on a smartphone allegedly dubbed Surface Phone based on Windows 10 Mobile.

Microsoft Surface Phone has created an excitement in the smartphone industry and the tech buffs are eagerly awaiting the release of this phone likely to happen sometime this year. Recently, the purported specs and features of the Surface Phone emerged online. Though we can't come to any kind of conclusion regarding this phone without an official word from Microsoft, we can still have our own expectations.

Productive Windows 10 Mobile OS The concept designed by Bartlomiej Tarnowski, a Polish designer, gives a sneak peak at the Surface Phone's possible look. The concept has been created reimagining the productive Windows 10 Mobile OS and looks like there are no bezels too. Also Read: Microsoft Surface launch date pushed to 2019 Metal casing with Type Cover The concept renders of what could be the Microsoft Surface Phone show off a metal casing along with support for Type Cover, which was seen in the tablet lineup. Also, there seems to be support for a nifty stylus called Surface Pen but there is no slot to house this pen as in the Galaxy Note series. It seems to be accompanied by a sleek and flat keyboard too. Massive edge-to-edge display With the edge-to-edge displays becoming a common thing on high-end and premium phones, it looks like the Microsoft Surface Phone will be fitted with such a display. It is likely visualized to adorn a 6-inch massive display with sensors replacing the physical buttons.

