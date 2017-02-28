Mid-range Android smartphones Vs Moto G5

Motorla just announced the Moto G5 at the MWC 2017 event and the new device brings improvements in terms of design, hardware, software, features and camera to enhance the mobile user experience for smartphone enthusiasts.
Having said that, the Moto G5 features a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and is powered by a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 processor. It offers 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via a a microSD card up to 128GB.
The Moto G5 packs a 2800mAh removable battery with support for fast charging. As for optics, the Moto G5 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-LED flash, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle front camera for selfies. The device further runs on the latest Android Nougat 7.0 OS.
So as expected, the Moto G5 has received a much needed design refresh and a bump in many departments. Moreover the price stays in the affordable range. The price starts at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant.
However, there have also been other smratphone launches lately from different brands and these smartphones might give Motorola a close competition and run for their money. So if you are looking for an alternative, then here are the top alternative mid-range Android smartphones apart from the Moto G5.
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone 3 Max
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5P Largan lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4100mAh (non-removable) battery
Gionee P7 Max
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with NEG glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6595 processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3100mAh battery
Coolpad Max
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Cool UI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- Dimensions: 152×75.5×7.6mm; Weight: 170g
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, OV5648 sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2800mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Honor 6X
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0), expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF, Sony IMX258/Samsung S5K3L8 sensor, dual-tone LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery