Mid-range Android smartphones Vs Moto G5

Motorla just announced the Moto G5 at the MWC 2017 event and the new device brings improvements in terms of design, hardware, software, features and camera to enhance the mobile user experience for smartphone enthusiasts.

Having said that, the Moto G5 features a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and is powered by a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 processor. It offers 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via a a microSD card up to 128GB.

The Moto G5 packs a 2800mAh removable battery with support for fast charging. As for optics, the Moto G5 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-LED flash, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle front camera for selfies. The device further runs on the latest Android Nougat 7.0 OS.

So as expected, the Moto G5 has received a much needed design refresh and a bump in many departments. Moreover the price stays in the affordable range. The price starts at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant.

However, there have also been other smratphone launches lately from different brands and these smartphones might give Motorola a close competition and run for their money. So if you are looking for an alternative, then here are the top alternative mid-range Android smartphones apart from the Moto G5.

ZTE Blade A2 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Complete Specs of ZTE Blade A2 Plus

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Asus Zenfone 3 Max Buy At Price of Rs 12,495

Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone 3 Max

Key Specs 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5P Largan lens

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4100mAh (non-removable) battery Gionee P7 Max Buy At Price of Rs 12,400

Complete Specs of Gionee P7 Max

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with NEG glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6595 processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3100mAh battery Coolpad Max Buy At Price of Rs 13,967

Complete Specs of Coolpad Max

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Cool UI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

Dimensions: 152×75.5×7.6mm; Weight: 170g

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera, OV5648 sensor

4G LTE

2800mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Honor 6X Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Complete Specs of Honor 6X

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0), expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF, Sony IMX258/Samsung S5K3L8 sensor, dual-tone LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery